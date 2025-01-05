Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: golden globes, nikki glaser

2025 Golden Globes Viewing Guide: Nominees, Nikki Glaser & Much More!

Kicking off LIVE at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, here's everything you need to know about the Nikki Glaser-hosted 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

It's a new year and we're not even five full days into it before we get our first major awards ceremony of the season. After a rocky couple of years, the 82nd Annual Golden Globes is set to hit CBS and Paramount+ screens tonight – and we're here to drop all of the intel you're going to need to get the most out of the festivities. That's right! Bleeding Cool was kind enough to pull together all of the hard facts – what time everything starts, who's hosting, who's presenting, who the nominees are, and much more. Along the way, we're dropping some fun and interesting stuff so no one feels overwhelmed (you're welcome).

When Does CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes" Get Started? The 82nd Annual Golden Globes gets underway on Sunday, January 5th (8:00-11:00 pm, live ET/5:00-8:00 pm, live PT) on however and wherever you get the CBS Television Network. If you're a Paramount+ with Showtime subscriber, you can stream the event live via the live feed from their local CBS affiliate on the streaming service. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't be able to stream the event live but will have on-demand access after the event initially airs.

Who's Hosting CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes"? Known for her razor-sharp wit and fearless humor, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser has established herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. In August of this year, the Los Angeles Times boldly described the knock-out comic, "Nikki Glaser is suddenly the hottest name in comedy." Previously, Glaser headlined her first critically acclaimed HBO comedy special Good Clean Filth in 2022 and earned an Emmy nomination for this year's Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, which set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history.

In 2021, Glaser launched The Nikki Glaser Podcast for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). She currently hosts and executive produces Lovers and Liars, the spinoff of the hit HBO Max and CW reality dating series FBoy Island, which Glaser hosted and executive produced for three seasons. Glaser recently wrapped her global "The Good Girl" stand-up tour and is currently on her "Alive and Unwell" tour across the country through May 2025.

Who's Set to Present During CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes"? Presenters include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes": Your Nominees

Back on December 9, 2024, actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced this year's Golden Globes nominees. Here's a look back at the big reveal, followed by a rundown of who's who and what's what when it comes to categories via a printable ballot from the folks over at Rotten Tomatoes:

Can We Hear From Nikki Glaser About CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes"? You sure can! First up, we have a look at an extended interview Glaser did with CBS Sunday Morning. Following that, Glaser gives us a chance to get to know her better in a special feature for Variety. Finally, Glaser drops some teases about her monologue to Access Hollywood – here's a look:

Who Produced CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes"? For the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, the multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive-producing showrunners. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host, and produce the awards ceremony.

What's the Deal with The Golden Globes? As a premier entertainment awards show since 1944, the annual Golden Globes has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, the Golden Globes has enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities, including scholarship programs, film restoration projects, and humanitarian efforts. This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups aimed at promoting greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities.

What's the Deal with Dick Clark Productions? Dick Clark Productions (DCP) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming, including the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Golden Globes, So You Think You Can Dance, from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and Streamy Awards. Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Corporation, in a subsidiary joint venture between Penske Media and Eldridge. Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company.

How Can I Keep Up-to-Date on CBS's "82nd Annual Golden Globes"? For more information on the Golden Globes, you can head on over to www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow on X , Instagram , and Facebook (and in Spanish on X and Facebook )

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!