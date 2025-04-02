Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, tales of the underworld

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Goes Outside The Law (TRAILER)

Set to hit Disney+ on May 4th, here's the official trailer (and more) for Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

You can add Disney+ and Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld to your "May the 4th Be With You" festivities – and now, we have our best look yet at the all-new anthology series of shorts from creator Dave Filoni. The popular animated series (which began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire) now focuses on the criminal underbelly of the "Star Wars" galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend – now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

With a voice cast that includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez, here's a look at the image gallery for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (with the official trailer waiting for you above):

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

