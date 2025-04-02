Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goblinz Publishing, H2 Interactive, Leikir Studio, Synergy

City Builder Title Synergy To Leave Early Access In Two Weeks

After being out in Early Access on Steam for almost a year, the new city builder game Synergy will get a full release this month

Indie game developer Leikir Studio and co-publishers H2 Interactive and Goblinz Publishing confirmed Synergy will be leaving Early Access soon. The game was released on EA back in May 2024, giving players a chance to try out this new kind of city builder title, as you're building settlements and making thriving civilizations on other planets, using resources you're not accustomed to. Now you'll get to try the full version as it arrives on April 16, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off what the final version will look like.

Synergy

Conduct analysis of the plants and other natural elements of the region and flesh out your Knowledge Book. This newly-acquired knowledge will provide you with an essential guide to obtaining resources, ensuring the safety of your citizens and optimizing your city, thus promoting survival and prosperity through a sustainable approach in harmony with the surrounding natural environment. Assign citizens to the research center and the hall of wisdom to launch research projects. Technological research allows you to uncover new advanced techniques, while cultural research will innovate on processes and civil structures. This quest for knowledge also gives you access to several new buildings. From extraction structures to social spaces, from harvesting points to cultural buildings, every new construction and discovery helps you shape your city's evolution. Build nine districts with unique features around the various squares by cleverly placing your buildings. Take advantage of the powerful bonuses specific to each district to foster the development of your city.

Meet the needs of your citizens and thrive by providing them with the most satisfying accommodations possible. Gather your citizens and send them on expeditions to learn more about the world. Exploration is an important vector of progression in the game. Explore increasingly remote regions to reveal new destinations, meet other survivors and convince them to join your city, find tablets bearing priceless knowledge, and bring back new plant species to introduce into your environment. Your citizens are immersed in a strange environment, both mesmerizing and unforgiving. Your goal is to build a city to help them prosper. You will need to explore, analyze and experiment with new things. In Synergy, the well-being of your citizens is paramount. You will need a deep understanding of their environment to help them adapt and thrive.

