Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight: Sykes, Waters & More!

John Mulaney is going live with Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Neal Katyal, and Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra.

If it's Wednesday, then it must be time for Netflix and John Mulaney to deconstruct everything we've known about late-night television, blending the talk show and variety formats with just the right amounts of sheer randomness. So, who's on tap tonight at 10 pm ET for Everybody's Live with John Mulaney? It looks like Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo are set to be joined by Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, and Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra. With some time still to go before the festivities get underway, we're passing along a preview that should help set the mood…

Here's a look at some pre-game footage that was released over the past few days – including a very cool teaser/trailer that dropped on April Fool's Day – followed by some highlights from last week's show and more:

New nightmare unlocked. EVERYBODY'S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY. Wednesdays @ 7pm pt | 10pm et LIVE on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Yr2fBBXMwm — Netflix (@netflix) April 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy. Here's a look back at Mulaney offering the rundown of who would be checking in this week:

this week on EVERYBODY'S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY 📺 wednesday @ 10pm et / 7pm pt LIVE on netflix pic.twitter.com/y4PyPQYgOt — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 31, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

