Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Revealed The Second Part Of Its 2025 Roadmap

Lost Ark devs dropped a brand new blog today with mroe information about what they have coming to the game throughout 2025

Article Summary Get ready for Kazeros Raid Act 3 in June with new progression events offering valuable rewards and materials.

Explore Rimeria, "The Land That Guards the Dawn," as a new main story quest unfolds on this mystical continent.

Join forces in the 8-player Kazeros Raid Act 3 to battle legendary foes with powerful allied heroes.

Visit Yornujan Island for daily quests, treasures, and the quest for the rare Island Soul.

Amazon Games released more details today about the content coming to Lost Ark, as we got Part 2 of their 2025 Roadmap. Thsi shorthand to this is that they showed off a few major content updates that will be coming in on a monthly basis between May and July, as the landscape of Arkesia will drastically be changed over that time. You'll see Kazeros Raid Act 3, a new continent, Yornujan Island, and more. We have the dev notes below, and you can check out the finer details in their latest blog.

Lost Ark – 2025 Roadmap: Part 2

Progression Events: April will focus on preparing players for the upcoming Kazeros Raid. To help with that, the Storm the Abyss Event and Road to Act 3 Event will be available for players to prepare for their future battles. These events will provide materials for character progression and ensure players are geared up for the challenges ahead.

April will focus on preparing players for the upcoming Kazeros Raid. To help with that, the Storm the Abyss Event and Road to Act 3 Event will be available for players to prepare for their future battles. These events will provide materials for character progression and ensure players are geared up for the challenges ahead. Golden Frog Extension: The limited-time event will be extended until the May update to help players with preparations for the Kazeros Raid. Players can exchange Gold for valuable rewards, including honing materials, Legendary Engravings, Card Packs, and more. Players can purchase random chest packs that yield Golden Frog Tokens, which can be redeemed for additional items.

The limited-time event will be extended until the May update to help players with preparations for the Kazeros Raid. Players can exchange Gold for valuable rewards, including honing materials, Legendary Engravings, Card Packs, and more. Players can purchase random chest packs that yield Golden Frog Tokens, which can be redeemed for additional items. New Continent: A new continent, Rimeria, homeland of the Yoz, known as "The Land That Guards the Dawn" will be introduced in May. Rimeria is in grave danger as the return of Kazeros' influence poses a threat to the Rimeria Elders and their sacred land. The continent will bring a continuation of the Main Story Quest, an Adventurer's Tome, Rapport NPCs, side quests, achievements and plenty of new rewards to earn for protecting Rimeria.

A new continent, Rimeria, homeland of the Yoz, known as "The Land That Guards the Dawn" will be introduced in May. Rimeria is in grave danger as the return of Kazeros' influence poses a threat to the Rimeria Elders and their sacred land. The continent will bring a continuation of the Main Story Quest, an Adventurer's Tome, Rapport NPCs, side quests, achievements and plenty of new rewards to earn for protecting Rimeria. Kazeros Raid Act 3: The war escalates as players take on the Kazeros Raid Act 3, an 8-player, 3-gate raid with Normal and Hard difficulties. Releasing in early June, the new raid will challenge players to vanquish new and old foes. Players will call upon legendary heroes with Allied Forces skills like Thirain, Nineveh, Mari, Balthorr, and Kharmine. After defeating Mordum, a Postlude quest will wrap up this phase of the story.

The war escalates as players take on the Kazeros Raid Act 3, an 8-player, 3-gate raid with Normal and Hard difficulties. Releasing in early June, the new raid will challenge players to vanquish new and old foes. Players will call upon legendary heroes with Allied Forces skills like Thirain, Nineveh, Mari, Balthorr, and Kharmine. After defeating Mordum, a Postlude quest will wrap up this phase of the story. Yornujan Island: This mysterious island near Rimeria is home to young Yoz in training, and they need players' help to hone their skills. Adventurers will have the chance to experience a new daily quest, earn valuable treasures and claim the coveted Island Soul.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!