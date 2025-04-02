Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, how to train your dragon, how to train your dragon 2, universal

How To Train Your Dragon Live Action Sequel Releasing June 2027

How To Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action sequel already. Part 2 will open in theaters on June 11, 2027.

Article Summary Live-action sequel for How To Train Your Dragon debuts June 11, 2027.

Critics rave about the film's nostalgic flair as it spectacularly brings Berk to life with breathtaking dragon flight scenes.

Revitalizing the franchise, the sequel blends original charm with cutting-edge effects and great storytelling.

How To Train Your Dragon 2, a sequel to the upcoming live-action remake of the wildly popular animated film, will be released on June 11, 2027. This was announced from the stage at CinemaCon during the Universal presentation. Earlier today, the film releasing this June was screened for critics to resounding success, including our own Kaitlyn Booth, who said: "How To Train Your Dragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well."

How To Train Your Dragon Is A Franchise All Over Again

"From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, CinemaCon will once again incorporate a special day of programming geared just for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 31 March, 2025."

Isn't it funny that when you remake something and it becomes a success it can feel like the franchise is reborn all over again? That is exactly what is happening with How To Train Your Dragon. I am so jealous of those that got to see it today, and I cannot wait to see it for myself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!