Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Pro Bowl Games, super bowl

2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games Viewing Guide: Here's What You Need to Know!

Ahead of Super Bowl LX this weekend, tonight brings us the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Here's a look at what you need to know to check it out!

Article Summary Everything you need to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games, including start time, channel, and how to stream.

AFC and NFC face off in a flagship 7-on-7 flag football event led by legends Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

Get broadcast details, on-air personalities, sideline coverage, and exclusive player interviews.

Packed pregame shows with NFL Live, Postseason Countdown, and the High School Girls FLAG showcase.

As we continue down "The Road to Super Bowl LX," our next stop is tonight's NFL Pro Bowl Games. Voted on by fans, players, and coaches, the event brings the league's top players together for an AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC). To make sure you don't miss out, we've got a rundown of everything you need to know to enjoy the festivities – including when and where to watch, a look at the most updated rosters, a rundown of who's reporting and anchoring, and much more. For those of you looking for some pregame action, we also have a look at what's on tap with NFL Live and Postseason NFL Countdown (which includes the 2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase).

When & Where Can I Watch the NFL Pro Bowl Games? The spirited 7-on-7 flag football game stems from the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Super Bowl Experience in San Francisco's Moscone Center, and kicks off TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App (and on mobile with NFL+).

Who's Playing During the NFL Pro Bowl Games? The NFL's official Pro Bowl Games website has a full rundown of the AFC roster and the NFC roster.

Who's Covering the NFL Pro Bowl Games? Jason Kelce, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge, Scott Van Pelt, and Michelle Beisner-Buck will all be on-site from the Pro Bowl Games, contributing to ESPN's shows, in addition to the flag football game. Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Peter Schrager, and Marcus Spears will also be at the Pro Bowl Games, lending their insights to ESPN's studio programming ahead of the main event. Rebeca Landa, Sebastian M. Christensen, and John Sutcliffe will anchor the Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes.

What Can We Expect From the NFL Pro Bowl Games? Seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce returns to call the flag football game for the second year, alongside play-by-play voice Scott Van Pelt and analyst Dan Orlovsky. Supporting the trio in the booth, Dan Rutledge and Michelle Beisner-Buck will be roaming the sidelines, bringing fans fun moments from each team throughout the entirety of the game. Some of the highlights that viewers can expect include:

Live, in-game interviews with Pro Football Hall of Famers/Pro Bowl Games coaches Jerry Rice (NFC) & Steve Young (AFC).

Real-time conversations with the game's biggest playmakers.

Mic-ed up moments from the NFL stars during the action and on the sidelines.

Ahead of kickoff, R&B artist Ebony Riley will perform the National Anthem. Representing the Bay Area spirit, the Glide Ensemble from San Francisco's Glide Memorial Church and The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir will perform a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

2026 Pro Bowl Games Pregame Broadcasts

"NFL Live" (4:00 p.m. ET/ESPN): NFL Live kicks off coverage in earnest from San Francisco with Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and Peter Schrager stationed adjacent to the flag football field.

"Postseason NFL Countdown" (6:00 p.m. ET/ESPN): Postseason NFL Countdown sets the stage for the Pro Bowl Games with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Jason Kelce, and Michelle Besnier-Buck. As the Pro Bowlers arrive, Peter Schrager will bring fans live interviews from the red carpet. Viewers can expect:

The 2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase, featuring the nation's top girls' high school flag football athletes, will be played during the pregame show for the second consecutive year. Laura Rutledge and Dan Orlovsky will once again call the game, with the showcase also available on the ESPN App, Disney+, and the SportsCenter Next YouTube channel.

and will once again call the game, with the showcase also available on the ESPN App, Disney+, and the SportsCenter Next YouTube channel. Conversations with multiple Pro Bowl players.

Super Bowl LX discussions and previews, including potential interviews with participating players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!