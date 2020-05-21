27 Eps of Game-Of-Thrones-Replacement, Tumanbay, Streaming Free Now

What to replace that shiny-shiny Game Of Thrones hole in your heart? Especially in a time of interminable lockdown? How many more times can you watch Witcher or Kingdom before realising that they just don't do it? Today sees the BBC launch possibly the best alternative around right now, the fourth series of historical fantasy Tumanbay, and are making the first three series/seasons available, free, streaming worldwide without any geographical restrictions.

If you haven't heard of Tumanbay before, created by John Scott Dryden and Mike Walker, it may be because it's on the radio not the TV. But that just means the visuals are better than usual. Tumanbay can be played directly from the BBC Radio Player, from BBC Sounds, or through podcast subscription devices. The first episode of the fourth series is airing on BBC Radio 4 right now, and will every Monday going forward, but all 26 previous episodes of previous series/seasons are available to stream for the next few weeks. You can also catch up on earlier interviews with the cast and crew, courtesy of our own Adi Tantimedh, below.

Here's the listing for the new episode:

Palace of the Blind – Tumanbay, Episode 1 of 8

Series 4 of this engrossing, historical fantasy from creators John Scott Dryden and Mike Walker. Once the greatest city on earth, Tumanbay has fallen into the hands of two opposing warlords: the Grand Master Amalric (Anton Lesser), leader of a fearsome religious order of knights; and Fatima (Kirsty Bushell), ambitious wife of a provincial governor who exerts total control over the weakened young Sultana Manel (Aiysha Hart). Manel's uncle, the spymaster Gregor (Rufus Wright) has been banished to the furthest deserts, after having claimed to have seen the Sultana's murdered lover, Alkin. Gregor is convinced Alkin's return from the dead heralds the end for Tumanbay and he must do everything in his power to get back to save it. Cast:

Manel……………. Aiysha Hart

Gregor……………. Rufus Wright

Cadali……………. Matthew Marsh

Grand Master……………. Anton Lesser

Mehmed……………. Nadim Sawalha

Fatima……………. Kirsty Bushell

Sarp…………….Joplin Sibtain

Olef……………. Antony Bunsee

Alkin……………. Nathalie Armin

Physician……………. Vivek Madan

Knight……………. Nadir Khan

Orderly…………… Gerard McDermott Original Music by Sacha Puttnam Sound Design by Eloise Whitmore

Sound Recording by Laurence Farr Produced by Emma Hearn, Nadir Khan and John Scott Dryden

Written and Directed by John Scott Dryden A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4