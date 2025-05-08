Posted in: Amazon Studios, Awards Shows, TV | Tagged: Academy of Country Music, ACM
60th ACM Awards Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers & Much More!
Hosted by Reba McEntire and kicking off at 8 pm ET on Prime Video, here's our viewing guide to the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
Welcome to your preview/viewing guide to tonight's 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, hosted 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire and streaming live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tonight is a packed night for Country music fans, with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Wynonna Judd, and many more taking part in the celebration and award-giving. What follows is a look at everything you need to know: who's presenting and performing, a rundown of the nominees, and a whole lot more. In addition, we're going to help set the mood with some very cool "ACM Firsts" videos released as a lead-up to tonight's festivities.
When, Where & How Can I Watch the 60th ACM Awards? The event will stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT / 5 pm PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Along with 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire as host, five-time ACM Award-winner Bobby Bones will have multiple moments throughout the night with candid artist interviews.
Who Can We Expect to See Presenting During the 60th ACM Awards? As of this writing, here's a look:
- Blake Shelton (five-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Carly Pearce (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Clint Black (six-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Crystal Gayle (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- ERNEST (five-time ACM Award nominee)
- Gabby Barrett (ACM Award-winning artist)
- Gretchen Wilson (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Lee Ann Womack (five-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Jordan Davis (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Lionel Richie (two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge)
- Little Big Town (eight-time ACM Award-winning group)
- Martina McBride (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Parker McCollum (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- Riley Green (two-time ACM Award-winning artist),
- Singer-songwriter and actress Rita Wilson
- Sara Evans (ACM Award-winning artist)
- Sugarland (five-time ACM Award-winning duo)
- The Oak Ridge Boys (a three-time ACM Award-winning group)
- Wynonna Judd (eight-time ACM Award-winning artist)
- NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will also present
- Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, Hosts, Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly Podcast
Who's Performing During the 60th ACM Awards? Here's a look at who's on tap:
The opening number will feature 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance featuring Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd.
In addition, viewers can expect to see Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Shaboozey, and Zach Top.
During the event, Country superstar Keith Urban will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award. To celebrate, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne will perform Urban's chart-topping hits during the show.
Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards 2025 Nominees
The following is the full list of nominees for the ACM Main Awards categories:
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Restless Road
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
- Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records
- Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- White Horse – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- 4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak
Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy's Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records
- I'm Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
- we don't fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- 4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Dano Cerny
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
Producer: Dustin Haney
Director: Dustin Haney
- I'm Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
- Think I'm In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Alex Pescosta
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
Who Put Together the 60th ACM Awards? Prime Video and the ACM's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.
