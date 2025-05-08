Posted in: Amazon Studios, Awards Shows, TV | Tagged: Academy of Country Music, ACM

60th ACM Awards Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers & Much More!

Hosted by Reba McEntire and kicking off at 8 pm ET on Prime Video, here's our viewing guide to the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Welcome to your preview/viewing guide to tonight's 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, hosted 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire and streaming live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tonight is a packed night for Country music fans, with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Wynonna Judd, and many more taking part in the celebration and award-giving. What follows is a look at everything you need to know: who's presenting and performing, a rundown of the nominees, and a whole lot more. In addition, we're going to help set the mood with some very cool "ACM Firsts" videos released as a lead-up to tonight's festivities.

When, Where & How Can I Watch the 60th ACM Awards? The event will stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT / 5 pm PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Along with 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire as host, five-time ACM Award-winner Bobby Bones will have multiple moments throughout the night with candid artist interviews.

Who Can We Expect to See Presenting During the 60th ACM Awards? As of this writing, here's a look:

Blake Shelton (five-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(five-time ACM Award-winning artist) Carly Pearce (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(four-time ACM Award-winning artist) Clint Black (six-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(six-time ACM Award-winning artist) Crystal Gayle (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(four-time ACM Award-winning artist) ERNEST (five-time ACM Award nominee)

(five-time ACM Award nominee) Gabby Barrett (ACM Award-winning artist)

(ACM Award-winning artist) Gretchen Wilson (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(two-time ACM Award-winning artist) Lee Ann Womack (five-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(five-time ACM Award-winning artist) Jordan Davis (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(two-time ACM Award-winning artist) Lionel Richie (two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge)

(two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge) Little Big Town (eight-time ACM Award-winning group)

(eight-time ACM Award-winning group) Martina McBride (four-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(four-time ACM Award-winning artist) Parker McCollum (two-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(two-time ACM Award-winning artist) Riley Green (two-time ACM Award-winning artist),

(two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Singer-songwriter and actress Rita Wilson

Sara Evans (ACM Award-winning artist)

(ACM Award-winning artist) Sugarland (five-time ACM Award-winning duo)

(five-time ACM Award-winning duo) The Oak Ridge Boys (a three-time ACM Award-winning group)

(a three-time ACM Award-winning group) Wynonna Judd (eight-time ACM Award-winning artist)

(eight-time ACM Award-winning artist) NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will also present

will also present Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, Hosts, Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly Podcast

Who's Performing During the 60th ACM Awards? Here's a look at who's on tap:

The opening number will feature 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance featuring Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd.

In addition, viewers can expect to see Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Shaboozey, and Zach Top.

During the event, Country superstar Keith Urban will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award. To celebrate, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne will perform Urban's chart-topping hits during the show.

Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards 2025 Nominees

The following is the full list of nominees for the ACM Main Awards categories:

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

White Horse – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak

Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy's Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

I'm Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

we don't fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Dano Cerny

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

Producer: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney

I'm Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

Think I'm In Love With You – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Alex Pescosta

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Who Put Together the 60th ACM Awards? Prime Video and the ACM's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

How Else Can I Stay Up-to-Date on the 60th ACM Awards? Follow the Academy of Country Music on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, join the conversation with #ACMawards and #ACM60, and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for the latest news and updates in your email inbox. Be sure to check out the Explore Page, where customers can "Watch, Listen, and Shop" the ACM Awards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!