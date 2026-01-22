Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

98th Oscars Nominations Viewing Guide: Here's What You Need to Know

With Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman set to announce this morning, here's what you need to know to check out the 98th Oscars nominations.

Watch the Oscars nominations via livestream on YouTube, Oscars.org, or Academy social channels.

Nominee reveal starts at 5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Hollywood.

Find the full Oscars nominations timeline with detailed category reveal times and streaming options.

Before comedian, podcast host, and former late-night host Conan O'Brien takes the stage on Sunday, March 15th, to start giving out some highly prized gold dudes, there's one very important thing that needs to happen. That's right, we need nominees. Because otherwise, you just have Conan on-stage, randomly picking winners. While that might be enjoyable for viewers, we're not exactly sure the film industry would be too happy about it. Thankfully, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS, or "The Academy") has Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman on hand THIS MORNING to announce the 98th Oscars nominations in all 24 Academy Award categories. If you're interested in checking it out, then Bleeding Cool is here to make sure you get pointed in the right direction:

When Can I Watch the 98th Oscars Nominations Being Announced? Brooks and Pullman will begin announcing the nominees at 5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST today, live from The Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Where Can I Watch the 98th Oscars Nominations Being Announced? You can check out who's getting nominated via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC's Good Morning America, and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Along with a look at how the schedule for this morning's nominations is set up, we also have a look back at highlights from the 97th Oscars and O'Brien sharing his thoughts with Good Morning America on all of the "possibilities" for this year's show:

98th Oscars Nominations Timeline

Here's a tentative rundown/schedule for this morning's nominations (not listed in order of presentation and subject to change):

5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:41 a.m. PST/8:41 a.m. EST:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Casting

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

