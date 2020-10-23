What would the Halloween season be like without Creepshow? We "Shudder" at the thought (you're welcome) but thankfully that won't be a reality this year. On Friday, the horror streaming service release not only new key art and official images for A Creepshow Animated Special, but also a look at the official trailer for the twisted treat. Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) will lead the voice cast for the special, set to haunt our screens beginning Thursday, October 29, shortly after 12:01 am ET/9:01 pm PT. Directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero with animation from Octopie studio, A Creepshow Animated Special is set to adapt short stories from authors Stephen King and Joe Hill.

In King's "Survivor Type" (adapted by Nicotero), Sutherland stars as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. In Hill's "Twittering from the Circus of the Dead" (adapted by Melanie Dale), King stars as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth. But enough from us, take a minute (literally) to check out what horrors await in A Creepshow Animated Special:

"Halloween wouldn't be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween," said Nicotero. "Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Shudder's The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers, and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.