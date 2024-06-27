Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder, bbc, emma myers, holly jackson, netflix, YA mystery

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Trailer Unveils Emma Myers YA Mystery

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, adapted from Holly Jackson's YA murder mystery with Emma Myers.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, a new BBC co-production starring Wednesday breakout star Emma Myers as a British teenager who becomes a True Crime podcaster. Myers, who portrays Wednesday Addams' werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in Wednesday, will star as the smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi in the series based on British author Holly Jackson's hugely successful YA mystery novel of the same name. The six-episode season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells, follows 17-year-old Pip as she investigates the murder of a high school student who was killed five years before – with the series premiering on August 1st on Netflix.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder takes place five years after a murder-suicide shook the town of Little Kilton. Popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself. At least, that's what everyone believes, including the police. Case closed, right? But Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers), now a high school senior herself, sees how the gruesome murder still has a grip on her hometown, and she thinks there's more to the story. Pip begins an investigation of her own as she looks into the case for her senior project, determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. But if Sal didn't do it, that means a murderer is still out there — and Pip herself may now be in danger.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the first book in the YA trilogy from Jackson, which became a New York Times bestseller and has sold millions of copies worldwide. That novel's 2019 debut was followed by Good Girl, Bad Blood in 2020, and As Good as Dead in 2021. (There's also a prequel novella you can read about Pip, Kill Joy, that was also published in 2021.)

Jackson, for her part, is "beyond excited" that A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is sleuthing its way to Netflix. "I hope viewers will love discovering (or rediscovering) all the secrets and lies of our small English town — Little Kilton," she tells Tudum. "Viewers can expect laugh-out-loud moments from all the teenage antics but also all the pulse-pounding twists you'd find in the darkest of thrillers. Heartbreak, tears, gasps, swooning at all the PipRavi moments brought to life, watching behind a cushion, cursing my name … be prepared for it all when 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' hits your screens later this year."

"I'm thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream," Myers told Tudum. "Whether you've read the book or not, 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it."

