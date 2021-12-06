A.P. Bio: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt Sitcom Ends Run with Season 4

After four seasons, the doors to Whitlock High are set to close forever with the news that series creator Mike O'Brien's Glenn Howerton & Patton Oswalt-starring comedy series A.P. Bio has officially ended its run. "I'm sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season," O'Brien wrote in a tweet earlier today. "But mostly I'm feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven't). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that's because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I'm going to name a few below but can't possibly cover everyone. So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!"

"We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy," the streamer said in a statement. "We're grateful to creator Mike O'Brien for his out-of-the-box storytelling and for taking us on this journey with these characters at Whitlock High." Now here's a look at O'Brien's tweet:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Peacock's A.P. Bio Season 4, which premiered on September 2, 2021:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, "King of Queens") struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Joining Howerton and Oswalt on the series are Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob Houston, Spence Moore II, Sari Arambulo, Marisa Baram, David Neher, Brendan Jennings, Yuyao Deng, Elizabeth Alderfer, Miguel Chavez, and Jacob Timothy Manown. A.P. Bio was created by Mike O'Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.