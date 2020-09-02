A.P. Bio: Glenn Howerton Talks Peacock Move, Season 3 & Always Sunny

Fans of A.P. Bio are less than a day away from roaming the halls of Whitlock High once again when Peacock's Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series opens its doors on a third season on Thursday, September 3rd. To help mark the occasion, Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to speak with several members of the cast about what fans can expect from the new season, the series' move from NBC to Peacock, and more. Our week kicked off with Lyric Lewis (Stef), Mary Sohn (Mary), and Jean Villepique (Michelle) on Monday, followed by a one-on-one with Paula Pell (Helen) on Tuesday.

For our third and final day, we had a chance to speak one-on-one with Howerton to learn more details on how the fans and the series' strong streaming/delayed viewing numbers lead to its return. In addition, Howerton also shares his feelings on having A.P. Bio finally back on the air, an update on the record-breaking 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.