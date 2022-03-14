Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 2; Read Principal Coleman's Memo

Now, this is a pretty nice way to kick off a workweek. ABC freshman comedy series (and a big favorite around these parts) Abbott Elementary will be returning for a second season, with the network confirming it had picked up the Quinta Brunson-starring, writing & creating series in a very unique way. As you'll see below, Abbott Elementary principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) issued a "memo" letting everyone know that classes will be back in session for the first season on March 22 and would be returning for a second season (while also encouraging fans to support DonorsChoose.org).

Now here's a look back at one of the original teaser trailers for ABC's Abbott Elementary that we fell in love with (and there was a ton), with the series set to return later this month with new episodes):

From creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson, and executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, comes "Abbott Elementary," a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Brunson and directed by Einhorn.