If you ever needed definitive proof that the WWE Universe is a bubble where reality plays no role, just look at the latest interview with former NXT Champion Adam Cole. Ahead of his championship match against Finn Balor at tonight's NXT Super Tuesday II, Cole spoke to fast food news and Chadwick Boseman death clickbait factory ComicBook.com, where he discussed the ending to last week's fatal four-way iron man match. The match ended in a tie between Cole and Balor, aggravating fans who tuned in and sat through an hour-long match because they believed a new champion would be crowned. Cole, on the other hand, thinks the ending was actually good.

"For me personally, I've always been that really annoying person that looks at everything glass half full always," said Cole. "I'm so that person, that finds just the good in everything. So I like it, as far as longterm storytelling goes. I think we went from having a really exciting, again, the four pillars of NXT, still giving you amazing action. In our opinion, just a great match for an hour-long, to then lead into something that's really compelling the next week. As far as a television show goes, it would be the equivalent to a cliffhanger. We give you a cliffhanger on last week's episode, and then this week you're going to get the finale. So in that sense, because wrestling at the end of the day is a television show, it makes perfect sense to me."

Cole did allow for understanding why some people would be annoyed with the finish after sitting through a two-hour episode of NXT on a Tuesday night where the crowning of a new champion was the primary draw, but at most, he views it as a 50/50 thing, believing that at least half the people out there thought the finish was actually "perfect."

"However, I do understand that some people were upset," Cole said. "I understand that some people want to see a definitive end to a match like that, and it makes total sense. But that's actually kind of, as weird as it sounds, that's what I love so much about pro wrestling, is you'll have one match that will happen with a certain result, and like you said, half the people will go, 'That was the greatest thing I've ever seen. They couldn't have ended that any better. This was perfect', and then you've got another group of people who were so upset and so angry, and think it's the dumbest thing in the world. The beautiful thing is that both people aren't wrong, and both people are right, and you can think whatever you want to think."

Sorry, Cole, but it definitely could have ended much better: by having a winner. Hopefully, we'll get one in the match on NXT tonight.