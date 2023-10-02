Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW WrestleDream, edge, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, Explains Why He Betrayed WWE to Join AEW

Oh brother! In a move that literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, debuted for AEW at the atrocious spectacle of AEW WrestleDream in a cheap knock-off WWE-style stunt 🥸 Not only did Edge decide to part ways with the WWE, the company that shaped him and built him into the iconic figure he is today… only to join AEW, but he had the nerve to release a statement on Twitter justifying his actions! The Chadster hardly believes it! 😖

Edge, in this disrespectful statement, attempted to sweet-coat his betrayal of WWE and wrestling fans worldwide with sugar sprinkles of flattery for his new stomping ground, AEW 😡. The Chadster thinks it's all just one hasty leap into oblivion for fame and fortune, under the spell of the billionaire puppeteer Tony Khan. 😡👎

Edge starts off by confessing his excitement for a "Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first-ever matches." The Chadster can't help but smell the rotten stench of Tony Khan's brainwashing tactics right there. Doesn't Edge understand that his move to AEW is not just a betrayal of WWE, but also every wrestling fan and the business itself? 🤦‍♂️

In WWE, Edge has been provided bigger stages than he could ever have hoped for, and the company gave him fame and a larger-than-life persona. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. When a top-tier wrestler like Edge makes this move, it sends a message to younger wrestlers that one can easily switch loyalty from WWE to AEW, putting a big 'for sale' sticker on their careers and watering down the prestige of their performances. 😔

Oh, and of course, the puppeteer himself, Tony Khan must be having a chuckle of sadistic pleasure right now. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster sees right through his tactical ploys, using cheap tricks of luring away WWE talents and shock-value reveals. It's obvious Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Instead, he seeks to buy it out with his flashy green bills and empty promises 😠.

This should serve as a wake-up call to every WWE fan out there. It's high time we stand against these unceremonious poaching tactics by AEW. How much longer are we going to let bitter billionaires like Tony Khan tamper with our beloved wrestling idols? It's up to us, the fans, to make a stand and bring our heroes back to where they belong, in the WWE ring, not some cheap knockoff. 😤👊

The Chadster knows he's not alone in this crusade against the petty whims of Tony Khan. His homies, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, also feel the markets' skewed reality. The Chadster wonders if they, too, suffer the torment of wrestling's biggest manipulator, Tony Khan. 🤔

The Chadster encourages all unbiased WWE fans to stand together. Let's drive these invaders out of our beloved wrestle-land, and reclaim our heroes from the clutches of Tony Khan and his ilk. Let's not allow WWE to end up like The Chadster's favorite Smash Mouth song, 'All Star,' where the years starting coming and they don't stop coming 🪓💔. Stop AEW stealing WWE talents today!

Here is Edge's full statement:

From The Desk of… As some of you may now know, I'm no longer with WWE. My new home is AEW. I'm excited. Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first ever matches. New challenges, and if you've followed my career, you know that's what I've always been driven by. But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I've been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I'd start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn't have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that's ok. I'll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there. I don't buy into this odd mentality of one company or the other. It's weird. If you took offense to that, take a walk, get some fresh air and soak up some sunshine. It's wrestling. An amazing gig. But still, it's wrestling. Relax. It's supposed to be fun. And it's just a segment of the fans, not most fans, and definitely not the performers. Within the industry we all know that more choices is better for everyone and pushes us all to be better. As a wrestling fan, which I still am, it's exciting that there's viable companies providing wrestling on national and worldwide platforms. If you're actually a fan of wrestling, and not acronyms, that should make you happy too. I guess what I'm trying to say is this, if you've appreciated my work, you still can, no matter what the initials are. Because I'll still be bustin my ass everytime I'm out there. This ride isn't over just yet. Just try to have fun, like it should be. Because trust me I'll be having fun everytime I'm out there in an AEW ring. Let's go!

I don't buy into this odd mentality of one company or the other. It's weird. If you took offense to that, take a walk, get some fresh air and soak up some sunshine. It's wrestling. An amazing gig. But still, it's wrestling. Relax. It's supposed to be fun.

Edge, if WWE had nothing else for you, then you should have retired, but no, just like Sting, just like Saraya, and just like your buddy Christian, you decided to stab Vince McMahon in the back instead 😤, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

