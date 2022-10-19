Adam Page Diagnosed with Concussion and Released from Hospital

AEW released an update overnight on the status of Hangman Adam Page, who was injured during the main event of AEW Dynamite last night. Page challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship to close the show, a highly anticipated match that got off to a great start. However, after Page landed on his face following a clothesline, he was quickly examined by medical personnel and the match was stopped.

With medical staff and AEW officials surrounding Page, Moxley and the commentary team scrambled to fill time. After the rattled commentators ran through upcoming matches, the cameras returned to the ring, where they avoided showing Page and Moxley cut a promo wishing him well.

"I hope and pray that Hangman Adam Page recovers to 100%," Moxley improvised, expressing Hope that Page would one day walk again and be able to play with his recently born child. "But this is a dangerous game that we play and you've got to have guts to play it. You've got to put everything on the line every time you step in the ring. If MJF, you want to prove just who you say you are, get yourself out to the ring right now!"

MJF did come to the ring, and ended up setting up a match against Moxley for the upcoming Full Gear PPV. Meanwhile, off-camera, Page was loaded onto a stretcher and removed from ringside, with AEW crew loosening the bottom rope to get Page out of the ring, and reports from fans in the arena saying Page gave a "thumbs up" gesture from the stretcher. Even so, Moxley's comments hoping Page would be able to walk again, the clearly disturbed face of Moxley, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and the care with which officials kept Page immobile, led to fears that Page could have injured his neck or even been paralyzed. However, around 1AM Eastern time, AEW released a statement on social media revealing that Page had suffered a concussion and been released from a Cincinnati hospital. Page will now follow AEW's concussion protocols to ensure it's medically safe for him to get back in the ring.

Years ago, wrestlers might have ignored a concussion and kept wrestling, but the injury is taken much more seriously today due to a better understanding of how it can affect long-term health. A concussion occurs when the brain is injured by a blow to the head, and can cause a wide range of symptoms, including headache, confusion, dizziness, nausea, and loss of consciousness. If a concussion is not properly treated, it can lead to long-term health problems, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a degenerative brain disease that can be caused by repeated head injuries, and can lead to symptoms such as memory loss, impaired cognition, and depression. Though a concussion is a very serious injury, it's still a relief to hear it wasn't something even worse. Like the rest of the wrestling world, we'll be hoping for Hangman Adam Page to make a fast and full recovery.

Another update on Page. He's doing fine. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

