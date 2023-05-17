Adam Page Returns on AEW Dynamite, Rejoins Elite! So Unfair! Hangman Adam Page returned to AEW, reunited with his former Elite teammates, and issued a challenge for Anarchy in The Arena at Double or Nothing. 🤬

🚨🚨Breaking News!🚨🚨 The Chadster is here, and The Chadster is cheesed off! 😠 Hangman Adam Page returned to AEW on Dynamite tonight, and he rejoined The Elite! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe this! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

In the final segment of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis justified his actions in attacking Kenny Omega last week by saying he's the victim in the scenario, not Omega. After everything Callis did for Omega — Callis took credit for some of Omega's biggest moments — without him, there was no Kenny Omega. 🙄 The Chadster thinks Callis is just trying to make himself look important.

That brought out Omega, who was met by a dozen security guards. As Omega tried to fight them, he was attacked from behind by the Blackpool Combat Club. 🤼‍♂️ After taking Omega out, Jon Moxley got on the microphone to cut a promo, hailing The Blackpool Combat Club as the true Elite. 🎤 The Chadster has to wonder if Moxley knows anything about loyalty.

The Young Bucks, who were attacked in the parking lot by BCC earlier, brought out a garbage can full of weapons. They each grabbed one, along with Omega. But then Hangman Adam Page's music hit. 🎶 The Chadster's heart sank when Hangman appeared.

To the roar of the crowd, Page came out, an eyepatch covering the eye that was attacked weeks ago with a screwdriver by Moxley, grabbed a broom, and joined his former Elite pals in assaulting the Blackpool Combat Club and sending them scrambling from the ring. 😒

Page grabbed a mic: "We are the heart. We are the soul. We are the spirit of this place. We are The Elite! So run and hide while you can, because at Double or Nothing, It's The Elite, Blackpool Combat Club, Anarchy in The Arena." 🎤 The Elite, with former friend and member Page back in the fold, stood tall to end the night. 🤦‍♂️

By rejoining AEW and The Elite, Hangman Adam Page has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. The Chadster can't believe it. How could he do this to WWE fans? 😭💔

The Chadster is just so tired of AEW's shenanigans and utter disrespect for the wrestling business. 😫 The Chadster will be driving his Mazda Miata to the nearest Smashmouth concert to drown his sorrows in the sweet sounds of "All Star" and chugging some White Claws. 🚗🎶🍻🦞

This is The Chadster, signing off and reminding you all to stay unbiased in wrestling journalism. 🖋️📰✌️