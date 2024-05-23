Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, soundtrack, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Newton Brothers Soundtrack This Friday; Tracklist Released

The Newton Brothers' soundtrack to Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is expected to drop digitally this Friday - here's a look at the tracklist.

For those of you who just can't get enough of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97, this week has something special coming your way. Thanks to the fine folks at Film Music Reporter, we've got some intel to pass along regarding the hit animated series soundtrack album from The Newton Brothers (Five Nights at Freddy's, The Fall of the House of Usher). Not only is the soundtrack set to drop digitally on Friday, May 24th, but Hollywood Records also released a look at what's in store.

Here's a rundown of the tracklist that was released for the soundtrack – available digitally on Friday, May 24th from Hollywood Records:

1. X-Men '97 Theme (1:05)

2. The Summers (3:03)

3. Give Them the Forecast (1:26)

4. The Trial of Magneto (1:40)

5. Magnus the Savior (2:46)

6. Goodbye (1:45)

7. Mister Sinister (2:32)

8. In Hell (1:23)

9. Fight or Die (2:17)

10. Remember Who You Are (2:16)

11. What Have You Done? (1:15)

12. Fate of the X-Men (0:59)

13. Betrayal or Forgiveness (1:45)

14. Man vs. Machine (1:40)

15. Boss Battle (2:09)

16. Nightcrawler (2:01)

17. A Peaceful Life (1:20)

18. Trails of Love (2:33)

19. Busy Bees (2:42)

20. Invasion (2:31)

21. A Different Empire (1:57)

22. Sisterhood (1:56)

23. Galactic Peace (1:26)

24. She's Back (2:21)

25. We Need You (1:58)

26. Requiem to Friends (1:14)

27. Break In (1:49)

28. Time Manipulation (1:27)

29. Fight for Yourself (5:26)

30. Bonding Time (2:02)

31. Too Little Too Late (1:39)

32. Rising Up (1:50)

33. Sentinels Attack (1:57)

34. Metal Bends (1:28)

35. Inevitable Vision (4:02)

36. Bad Odds (1:20)

37. X (3:58)

38. You Hurt Me (2:22)

39. Rising Waters (2:10)

40. X-Men End Credits (0:53)

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Heading into this past weekend, series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

