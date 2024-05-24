Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Clip: Are Mysterious Circles Ever A Good Thing?

Check out this new clip from Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's Doctor Who Episode 4: "73 Yards."

There was a lot we couldn't cover about Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 4: "73 Yards" (written by Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams) in our spoiler-free review from earlier this week because, well… spoilers! And with only a few hours to go until the episode hits Disney+ and BBC IPlayer screens, we're not about to get into the spoiler game now. Let's just say that there are some things you won't see coming – but that you will see Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) and Dame Sian Phillips (Silent Witness) – and an appearance from recurring guest star/focus of many a conspiracy theory Susan Twist as "Hike."

But that doesn't mean that there isn't time for a new sneak preview of what's to come – a clip that begs an obvious question. How many times during the long-running series' run has a "mysterious circle" proven to be a good thing?

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

