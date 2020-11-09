Adult Swim Fest Schedule: Rick and Morty, Toonami, Eric Andre & More

Over the past few weeks, Adult Swim viewers have been getting teases here and there about what they can expect from Adult Swim Fest when it goes virtual this Friday and Saturday, November 13 and 14. Along with the ongoing #ASFestChallenge (still currently underway, with rules and info below), the weekend includes a ton of never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, Robyn from Club DOMO, and Kaytranada), live-streams (including Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show), Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video, a special edition of "Toonami."

But wait! That's not all! How about Rick and Morty and Tuca and Bertie panels? Maybe your earholes might like to know that Thundercat and Deftones are on the schedule? In fact, as you're about to see from the recently-released schedule below, there's a little something for all of the Adult Swim fans:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020

9:05 PM EST – "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" (featuring a performance by Thundercat) Panel: With series co-creator Dave Willis and cast member Dana Snyder (Milkshake).

10:05 PM EST – "The Eric Andre Show" Panel: With Andre, Kitao Sakuria, Dan Curry, and moderator David Gborie.

11:25 PM EST – Run The Jewels X Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video Premiere: Including an exclusive interview with Killer Mike and El-P on cyberpunk, the future of Hip-Hop, and… robot genitals?!?

12:12 PM EST – Deftones New Song & Visual: "Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)"

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2020

7:40 PM EST – "Lazor Wulf" (featuring a performance by J.I.D.) Panel: With Henry Bonsu, Quinta Brunson, Big E, Judnick Mayard, and moderator Trill Withers.

8:30 PM EST – "Tuca & Bertie" Panel: With series creator Lisa Hanawalt and "special guests" (Hmmm…???).

9:15 PM EST – "Rick and Morty" Global Celebration: With Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammar (including a fan Q&A).

11:21 PM EST: "Toonami" Special Edition: A special episode of "Toonami" Pre-Flight, with Gill and Jason featuring a Tom and Sara piece about the Playstation 5 console and Demon's Souls (along with a fan Q&A).

Get Dressed Up: Dress up as your favorite Adult Swim character and film yourself lipsyncing to or reenacting one of their iconic lines.

Get It Seen: Post it on Instagram, and make sure to tag it @adultswim and #ASFestChallenge.

Find Out If You Won: Two winners will be chosen each day to be featured on Adult Swim's IG Stories and win the prize bundle of the day.

Submissions Open: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Contest Ends: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Here's a look at a sample entry video to help get you inspired:

Speaking of Run The Jewels, Holy Calamavote featured the duo going commercial-free and tearing through their first full performance of their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said the duo when the event was first announced. Joining them were Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Not too shabby, right? But just in case you missed it – or need to see it again – here's a look again: