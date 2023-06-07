Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, unicorn: warriors eternal, warner bros discovery

Adult Swim Programming Day Set for 6 PM Starting This August: Details

Based on the success of last month's 7 pm move, Adult Swim will begin its programming day at 6 pm starting this August - here are the details.

If you love Adult Swim starting its programming day at 7 pm (and based on the stats, it looks like there are quite a few of you), then you're going to love what Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has in store beginning on August 28th. That's when Cartoon Network's now not-so-late-night programming block will begin its programming day at 6 pm. "Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. So here's how it's going to work

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

Here's the Reason Why: Since moving Adult Swim to a 7 pm start last month, viewing among viewers 18 to 49 grew by 24% – along with a 38% jump in the 18-to-34 demo (that's compared with the previous Cartoon Network-branded schedule). That jump in the 18-49 demo has shown to be the highest on Mondays (66% peak) and Tuesdays (87% peak), with 8 pm viewing numbers benefitting from hold-over viewers from the previous hour. And in the all-important ranking of ad-supported networks, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim has gone from 12th place to 6th place since the programming time was changed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!