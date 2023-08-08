Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, checkered past, preview

Adult Swim Reminds Us of Our "Checkered Past" Later This Month

Adult Swim offered a bumper reminder that our "Checkered Past" will start being revealed beginning on Monday, August 28th, at 5 pm.

Just when we started getting used to having more slices of Adult Swim in our lives, it looks like we're gonna have to loosen our belts or start rockin' sweats beginning Monday, August 28th. Because that's when the programming day begins officially kicking off at 5 pm – and they're going to it by revealing our "Checkered Past." As you can see from the screencaps from the newest bumper for it that recently aired, the opening time will focus on Cartoon Network originals that have had staying power over the years with fans (like Dexter's Laboratory and Courage the Cowardly Dog) and that also have a bit of an "edge" to them that helps them cross a whole lot of viewing demos. As OG Adult Swim fans, we've been all-in on the brand expanding its hours while shifting its programming focus to accommodate the time (though watching some of those late-night "infomercials" on in the early evening would be a bit of a mind-f**k).

Here's a look at the bumper that aired offering the friendly programming reminder:

And here's a look back at the teaser that was released last month reaffirming the date & time change:

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

Here's the Reason Why: Since moving Adult Swim to a 7 pm start earlier this year, viewing among viewers 18 to 49 grew by 24% – along with a 38% jump in the 18-to-34 demo (that's compared with the previous Cartoon Network-branded schedule). That jump in the 18-49 demo has shown to be the highest on Mondays (66% peak) and Tuesdays (87% peak), with 8 pm viewing numbers benefitting from hold-over viewers from the previous hour. And in the all-important ranking of ad-supported networks, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim moved from 12th place to 6th place not long after the programming time was changed.

