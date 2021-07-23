Adventure Time: Distant Lands Offers "Wizard City" Key Art Preview

Franchise creator Pendleton Ward and HBO Max are getting ready to take viewers down to "Wizard City" later this year as the fourth chapter in Adventure Time: Distant Lands released the first official key art for the special. Over at Wizard City, viewers follow Peppermint Butler as he starts over at the beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? At today's Comic-Con@Home, moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus (Blaine) joined Ward, Adam Muto (Executive Producer), John DiMaggio (Jake), Mace Montgomery Miskel (Pep), and Toks Olagundoye (Dr. Caledonius) to offer the first look- and here it is:

The four-episode "season" of HBO Max's Adventure Time: Distant Lands kicked off in 2020 with an adventure focusing on our lovable little robot "BMO" (as you'll see in the teaser below). When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it was. Meanwhile, "Obsidian" spotlighted Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. In, "Together Again" brings Finn and Jake together one more time, as they rediscover their brotherly bond while embarking on the most important and lasting adventure of their lives.

