Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Take Flight This August: Sneak Peek

Set to hit Max beginning August 31st, here's a look at a sneak peek at Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

There's no better time or place to drop a look at the next chapter in a beloved animated universe than at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – and that's exactly what Cartoon Network Studios did. Earlier today, we learned that fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake, will be hitting our screens on August 31st with Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. The 10-episode series sees Adam Muto (Adventure Time, "Adventure Time: Distant Lands" specials) at the helm as both showrunner and executive producer. But there was a lot more to pass along than just a premiere date. Because would it really be SDCC if you didn't get a chance to see what the animated adventure has to offer? Of course not! So we have a sneak preview and a series overview waiting for you below. Don't believe me?

See? We weren't kidding! Here's a look at what's ahead with Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake – dropping August 31st:

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

"'Adventure Time' truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, Max, when the news of the series was first announced. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team." Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, ";Adventure Time' broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands, and magical worlds."

