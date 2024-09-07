Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, AEW Collision, aew rampage, wrestling

AEW All Out: Collision & Rampage Set Stage for Epic PPV Showdown

AEW's Collision and Rampage delivered thrilling matches and intense promos, setting the stage for tonight's All Out PPV.

As the excitement builds for All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) highly anticipated All Out pay-per-view event, the promotion delivered a compelling double-header of televised content on Friday night. The back-to-back broadcasts of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, emanating from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, served as the final stepping stones toward tonight's marquee spectacle.

The evening commenced with a Continental Contenders Challenge Match pitting Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Mark Briscoe against the imposing Lance Archer. In a grueling contest that saw both men push their physical limits, Briscoe emerged victorious, solidifying his position as a formidable champion heading into All Out, where he'll take part in a four-way match for the AEW Continental Championship.

Chris Jericho's "Learning Tree" faction made their presence felt throughout the night, with Jericho himself engaging in nefarious activities backstage. In a shocking turn of events, cameras caught Jericho standing over an unconscious Tomohiro Ishii, hinting at potential ramifications for their impending clash at All Out.

The Grizzled Young Veterans, comprising James Drake and Zack Gibson, secured a dominant victory over The Iron Savages. However, their celebration was short-lived as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR stormed the ring, igniting a brawl that left fans clamoring for more.

Orange Cassidy, ever the fan favorite, triumphed over Bryan Keith in another Continental Contenders Challenge Match. Cassidy's victory was bittersweet, however, as Chris Jericho absconded with the champion's iconic backpack post-match, adding a personal edge to their impending confrontation.

The women's division took center stage with multiple significant segments. Mercedes Mone, the reigning TBS Champion, delivered an impassioned promo ahead of tonight's defense against Hikaru Shida, while Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale engaged in a tense face-to-face interview, setting the stage for their street fight at All Out.

The Outrunners picked up a quick victory against Davey Bang and August Matthews. Then, in a showcase of international talent, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family bested The Beast Mortos in a hard-hitting affair. The match exemplified the global reach of AEW and the caliber of athletes set to perform at All Out.

Deonna Purrazzo and Hikaru Shida delivered a technical masterpiece, with Shida emerging victorious. The post-match chaos involving Mercedes Mone and Kamille added layers of intrigue to the TBS Championship picture.

The evening's Collision main event featured an all-star eight-man tag team match, showcasing a plethora of AEW's top talent and champions. The team of Bryan Danielson, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli secured the win in a breathtaking display of athleticism and teamwork.

As Collision transitioned into Rampage, the action showed no signs of slowing down. Queen Aminata made quick work of Missa Kate, while a trios match saw Hologram, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes triumph over The Dark Order.

The night concluded with a unique "Friday Night Fashion Fight" pitting MxM Collection against The House of Black. Despite the unorthodox stipulation, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black emerged victorious in a physically demanding contest.

Throughout the broadcasts, various backstage segments and promos added depth to ongoing storylines. Notably, Will Ospreay delivered a passionate address to PAC, setting the stage for their highly anticipated International Championship match at All Out.

As the dust settles on this final night of build-up, all eyes now turn to the All Out pay-per-view. With momentum, championships, and personal vendettas on the line, tonight's event promises to be a cornerstone moment in AEW's 2023 calendar.

AEW All Out kicks off at 8PM Eastern Time on pay-per-view and streaming platforms tonight. Wrestling enthusiasts around the globe are poised for an evening of high-stakes competition and dramatic resolutions to long-simmering feuds. As the hours tick down to bell time, the wrestling world waits with bated breath for what promises to be an unforgettable night of action.

