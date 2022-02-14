AEW Announces Owen Hart Cup Tournament Will Begin in May

AEW's first Owen Hart Cup Tournament will kick off this May when WWE returns to the UBS Arena on Long Island. AEW revealed the plans in a Tweet promoting the upcoming show.

The agreement between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation that included the tournament and the use of Hart's likeness in various merchandising opportunities shocked the wrestling world last September in the wake of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring airing an episode on Hart's death. In the decades since Hart fell to his death during WWE's Over the Edge PPV in 1999, Hart's widow, Dr. Martha Hart, understandably wanted to prevent WWE from profiting off her husband's likeness. The rise of AEW finally offered an alternative that would allow fans to celebrate Owen's legacy without colluding with WWE.

At the time, Dr. Martha Hart had the following to say about it:

The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen's substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen's magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents.

The finales of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, which will include both a men's and women's bracket, will take place at AEW Double or Nothing in May.