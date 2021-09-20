AEW Partners with Owen Hart Foundation to Honor Hart's Legacy

In surprising but welcome news Monday Morning, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation to officially honor Hart's legacy. Hart died due to an entrance stunt at the WWF Over the Edge 1999 PPV event, creating decades of bad blood between WWE and Hard's widow, Dr. Martha Hart. According to a press release, as part of the detail, which Dr. Hard calls "my special gift to all of Owen's magnificent loyal fans," AEW will launch an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament and produce Owen Hart merchandise, including action figures, apparel, and posters. Hart will also be in the upcoming AEW console video game as a result of the deal.

From the press release:

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation Enter Into A Relationship to Honor World Renowned Wrestler Owen Hart's Legacy September 20, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF), a nonprofit charity which provides a vast range of assistance and opportunities to individuals in-need across the world, are collaborating to honor the legacy of late wrestler Owen Hart, a beloved figure in the professional wrestling community and beyond. This collaboration includes launching the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament within AEW, which will see the winner receive a Cup known as "The Owen," as well as the production and distribution of unique and original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game. This alliance incorporates opportunities to develop Owen Hart action figures via AEW's partnership with Jazwares, apparel, posters, and additional collectable merchandise. Owen Hart is survived by his wife, Dr. Martha Hart, who spearheads The Owen Hart Foundation with a mission of providing global aid to at-risk communities (e.g., scholarships, housing, various forms international assistance, food drives, backpack giveaways and Christmas projects).

Tony Khan said the following about the new deal:

AEW's relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen's influence is still felt today. To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.

Dr. Martha Hart said:

The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen's substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen's magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents.

It's a gift that will be greatly appreciated by fans, who have understood Dr. Hart's reluctance to allow WWE to exploit her husband's image due to their role in his death and behavior afterward, but nonetheless want to honor Hart's legacy and celebrate his career. Now they can do that in a way that everyone is happy with, which is the best possible outcome.