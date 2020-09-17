AEW Books Extra Episode of Dynamite for Next Week

If you, like many AEW fans, find yourself at 10 PM on Wednesday night wishing there was more Dynamite to watch, next week is your week. AEW will air two episodes of Dynamite: the regular live episode on Wednesday, and a special new one-hour episode on Tuesday night after Inside the NBA on TNT. Chris Jericho will be on commentary for the episode, with three matches set: Ben Carter vs. Scorpio Sky, Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay, and Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears. Okay, sure, so it's basically a shorter episode of Dark airing on TV, but it's an extra hour of AEW; however, you want to look at it!

AEW also revealed three big matches for next week's episode of Dynamite. First up, Orange Cassidy will challenge Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship next week. Hikaru Shida will team with Thunder Rosa to take on Ivelisse and Diamanté, a development spinning out of the Ivelisse vs. Thunder Rosa match on Dynamite last night that ended with Shida making the save in a post-match beatdown on the NWA Champion. And finally, spinning out of a big promo segment with some questionable decisions regarding proximity to the crowd, Jon Moxley will team with Will Hobbs and Darby Allin to take on Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks. In addition, Chris Jericho will appear on the show in an as-yet-unspecified capacity.

Those matches will air on a live episode of Dynamite at the usual time of 8 PM on Wednesday Night. Tuesday night's Late Night Dynamite will air at an inexact time, after Inside the NBA, which will air after the NBA games that night.