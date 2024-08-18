Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision: End of the Path to AEW All In Summer Series

Tony Khan's final Texas Summer Series path to All In on AEW Collision has The Chadster reaching for White Claws! 🍹😫

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster just had to sit through the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something. 🤢 Last night's AEW Collision was an absolute travesty, and The Chadster feels personally attacked by Tony Khan for putting on such a show. 😤

The Chadster is going to have to review this disaster, but first, The Chadster wants to strongly advise all readers to watch some WWE programming as soon as possible to cleanse themselves. 🧼 You're going to need it after this dumpster fire. 🔥

Let's start with Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron. 🦷 The Chadster doesn't understand why Britt Baker is still there after having a backstage argument with MJF. The Chadster was hoping for a CM Punk type of situation, but AEW is somehow demonstrating better management of interpersonal issues backstage. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 And don't even get The Chadster started on Mercedes Moné and Kamille showing up afterward. MOné continues to twist the knife in the back of Triple H. 🔪

Next up was the ROH World Tag Team Championship match. 🏆 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW Collision is wasting time with ROH titles. It's not like anyone cares about ROH anymore, right? 🙄 And having Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara win the titles? You would think the former Goldust would know the first thing about the wrestling business, but apparently not if he's teaming with a "pillar" of AEW like Guevara. 😤

The FTW Championship segment with Chris Jericho was just painful. 😖 Jericho should be ashamed of himself for being in AEW at all, but to see him go on and on about some match with Hook and another with Tommy Billington? It's like he's forgotten everything he learned in WWE. 😢

"The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho is ready to be the "Modern Stu Hart" to all the young "entitled" talent running around, and has a VIOLENT LESSON ready for "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/zL1sgp2d5X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster had to suffer through a match between Hologram and Angelico. 🤖 The Chadster doesn't even know who these people are, and Tony Khan expects The Chadster to care? It's just so unfair! 😫

Then there was the TNT Championship match with Jack Perry. 🏆 The Chadster can't believe Jack Perry would disrespect the legacy of his father like this by being in AEW. And that whole body bag thing with the new title? It's like Tony Khan is trying to cheese The Chadster off on purpose! 🧀

The match between Claudio Castagnoli and Lio Rush was just offensive. 😠 Claudio should be in WWE where he belongs, not wasting his time with flippy little guys like Lio Rush. Why don't these wrestlers have any respect or loyalty? It really cheeses the heck out of The Chadster. 😤

🤦‍♂️ The Chadster just couldn't with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway backstage. Statlander called out Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii, promising to handle business at Wembley. Stokely announced a stipulation for All Out if Statlander wins. 😒

Next, Eddie Kingston addressed Bryan Danielson for AEW All In: London. Kingston questioned Bryan's commitment and criticized his current form, setting up their match at All In. 😑

As he continues to recover from injury. Eddie Kingston wants to know if Bryan Danielson really still has the FIRE needed to conquer the #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AEWAllInLondon! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/CGGKTpGCJp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Then there was a squash match where Mariah May quickly defeated Londyn Dior. May used a running hip attack and the Storm Zero to secure her victory, maintaining her undefeated streak. 🤷‍♂️

And don't even get The Chadster started on that ridiculous Toni Storm film. 🎬 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW insists on trying to be "creative" or "different." It's not what wrestling is supposed to be! 😫

The main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed was the final straw. 😤 The Chadster can't believe they went to a time limit draw and then both teams got added to the title match at All In. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand how wrestling is supposed to work at all! 🙄

Speaking of All In, The Chadster is absolutely freaking out about next weekend's event. 😱 It's the biggest threat to the sanctity of the wrestling business The Chadster has ever seen. Tony Khan is clearly using his soccer connections to unfairly get AEW this big stadium show and falsely make the company seem like legitimate competition to WWE. 🏟️

The Chadster has been in tears all week thinking about how hard this must be for WWE. 😭 It's just so unfair that AEW gets to have a big show like this when WWE has been doing it for years. The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on trying to compete with WWE. Doesn't he know that WWE is the only real wrestling company? 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster can only hope that true wrestling fans will see through AEW's tricks and stick with WWE. 🙏 The Chadster is going to need several White Claws to recover from this travesty of an AEW Collision. 🍹 And you can bet that The Chadster will be watching real wrestling this week to prepare for the impending doom that is AEW All In. 😔

