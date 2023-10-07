Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Unlike WWE, AEW Takes the Slow Lane Tonight

😱🔥AEW Collision or WWE Fastlane? The Chadster dissects tonight's showdown and why it's majorly messing with his head! 💔😖

🤩Well, buckle up, wrestling fans, 'cause you won't believe what The Chadster has in store for you today. 😱 That's right! It's another preview of an AEW Collision show, and let's just say this one has The Chadster's tummy all in knots. 😰 So let's dive right in, shall we? 🏊‍♂️

💥Starting things are FTR, gearing up to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Ricky Starks & Big Bill. 🏆 FTR are approaching their 10th defense, aiming for record-breaking victory. 🏅 And with Ricky Starks coming off a recent win over FTR Bald in an 8-Man tag match, this one is setting up to be quite the spectacle. 😮 But what's really cheesing off the Chadster here? Ricky Starks, who would be so much better if he was in WWE, is now a major star in AEW. How can WWE eventually sign all these talents if AEW keeps pushing them? 😖

And, as if that's not enough, Eddie Kingston will be defending his ROH World Championship title against Komander. 💪 A second showdown for these two, but with a clashing of styles, with Kingston's brute force against Komander's high-flying flips and tricks. 🎪 You know what The Chadster thinks? They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Traditional, hard-hitting wrestling by large, musclebound men is the name of the game here, folks. 🥊🎯

In non-championship news, Adam Copeland is due to respond to Christian Cage, which of course has The Chadster super cheesed off because he's been crying daily since Copeland literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back to join AEW last weekend. 🎙️ And Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher promises to be a thrilling bout for all the wrong reasons. There's also a Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan match slated, which, as far as The Chadster cares, is a complete affront to the wrestling business as it focuses on building Storm's quirky new character. 😴

But you know what really grinds The Chadster's gears? 🤬 This show is on the same night as WWE Fastlane, a massive disrespect to WWE. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! This is not what being a part of the wrestling business is all about, folks. It's just disrespectful to everything WWE has ever done for it.

Anyway, if you still want to watch AEW Collision, it's on TNT at a special start time of 7/6C tonight. But honestly, why would you? The Chadster still recommends WWE Fastlane. Tony Khan and his folks just don't get it, do they? 🙄 Remember, wrestling fans, The Chadster is here to be your unbiased source of wrestling news. Let's support the real stars of the wrestling world, shall we? 🌟 😎

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!