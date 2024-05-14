Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: Greatest Episode Ever Proves WWE's Dominance Over AEW

This week's WWE Raw was the best wrestling show ever! Find out why WWE crushes AEW in every way with epic matches and incredible storytelling! 🎉

Article Summary WWE Raw delivers epic matches showcasing unparalleled talent and storylines.

Drew McIntyre's fiery promo on CM Punk sets the stage for intense rivalry.

Queen and King of the Ring tournaments feature show-stopping performances.

Fatal 4-way tag match chaos and Uso vs. Dragunov's classic fight cap off the night.

sigh 🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster just finished watching this week's episode of WWE Raw and all he can say is… WOW! 🤯 This was, without a doubt, the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen. Heck, it might even be the greatest episode of any TV show ever! 📺 Tony Khan seriously needs to just admit that WWE is better right now and give up this whole ridiculous charade of trying to compete. 😒

The show started off with an incredible promo from Drew McIntyre, who absolutely destroyed CM Punk on the mic. 🎤💥 McIntyre said Punk's greatest trick was looking like a drug addict despite never taking drugs, and that the fans keep taking him back no matter what he does. Shots fired! 🔫 He ended it by saying he'll beat Punk so badly, he'll wish he had another torn tricep. The Chadster didn't think that part was very funny because Punk is just about due for another injury as it is, so why jinx it?! 😤 But then Damian Priest came out and they set up a World Heavyweight Championship match and oh man, The Chadster cannot wait to see that! 🏆

The first match was Iyo Sky vs Shayna Baszler in the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals. 👑 This was better than any women's match that's ever happened in AEW. The chemistry between these two was off the charts! 📈 They started outside the ring, then took it back in with Sky hitting a HUGE springboard moonsault to the outside! 😲 In the end, Sky won with Over the Moonsault and it was so amazing, The Chadster may have shed a few tears. 😢 Tony Khan could never book anything this good if he tried for a thousand years!

Next up was Kofi Kingston vs Gunther in the King of the Ring, and hoo boy, this one was a certified banger! 💥💥 Kofi tried to take out Gunther's knee but Gunther just overpowered him. Kofi kept fighting back though and they were both giving it all they had. 😤 Trouble in Paradise connected but Gunther kicked out! 😱 Then Gunther hit a powerbomb into a Boston Crab and Kofi was forced to tap. What a match! No AEW stars could ever pull off something like this, they don't have the talent! 🚫

After a truly awe-inspiring match with Bronson Reed squashing Akira Tozawa, we got another incredible Queen of the Ring match with Zoey Stark vs Lyra Valkyria. ⚔️ The Chadster is a huge fan of Lyra Valkyria, she is so amazing and unlike any wrestler AEW has to offer! Her unique offense had Stark reeling. Stark almost won with the Z360 but Valkyria countered into her Nightwing finisher for the win! 😍 AEW wishes they had a women's division half this good!

Sami Zayn fought Otis and boy, oh boy, did The Chadster's jaw hit the floor like the gas peddle of his sweet Mazda Miata! 😳🚗 With Chad Gable at ringside, the two titans clashed in a display of sheer strength and agility, totally eclipsing anything AEW has ever attempted! 💪 Otis was dominating with his power, but the highlight – and The Chadster nearly spilled his White Claw seltzer here – was Otis ripping his shirt off and going for that elbow drop! 🐛💦 But then, Zayn turned the tables in a blink of an eye. 💨 That Helluva Kick? Pure poetry in motion … and poor Otis should've seen it coming! 🎯 Gable berated Otis after the match! 😲 Otis' confused loyalty to follow Gable out despite the mistreatment? That's the kind of deep storytelling that AEW performers just can't grasp. The Chadster thinks Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks he can come close to this level of drama and action. 📚🚫

Becky Lynch faced off with Dakota Kai next and they were really bringing their A-game. 🌟 It was a technical masterpiece with no bothces whatsoever that culminated in a wild brawl after Damage CTRL interfered. Liv Morgan snuck in a sneaky attack on Becky too, the devious scoundrel! 😈

The fatal 4-way tag match to determine the #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Titles was pure chaos in the best way! 🌪️ Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, and The New Catch Republic tore each other apart for that title shot. Bodies flying everywhere, moves on moves on moves! In the end, Judgment Day picked up the win with help from a returning Carlito. 🍍 Just unbelievable action, better than any spotfest The Chadster has seen in AEW!

Finally, Jey Uso took on Ilja Dragunov in the last KOTR match of the night and the main event of WWE Raw. 🤴 These two beat the holy hell out of each other for nearly 15 minutes in a instant classic. Dragunov almost had it won but Uso hit a Superfly Splash outta nowhere to pick up the victory! What a battle! 👏👏

The Chadster is just in awe at the incredible show WWE Raw put on this week. The matches, the promos, the storytelling, all of it was top notch! 💯 The Chadster almost feels bad for AEW fans, that they can't appreciate good wrestling like this and are stuck with that low rent indie garbage Tony Khan shovels out every week. 🗑️ Tony Khan is clearly jealous of WWE's success and is acting out with this AEW nonsense. 🙄 Well, The Chadster is here to tell you that it won't work, Tony! WWE will always be better than AEW and there's not a dang thing you can do about it! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

In conclusion, if you didn't love this episode of WWE Raw, you just don't understand good wrestling. Hit the bricks, losers! 🧱 And Tony, you can hit the bricks too for your continued campaign of harassment against The Chadster and the WWE. The Chadster knows you're obsessed with him but it needs to stop! Folks, it just doesn't get any better than WWE Raw. The Chadster… out! 👌😎

