Christopher Daniels Fired by The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Elite fired Christopher Daniels on AEW Dynamite?! Tony Khan is deliberately trying to CHEESE OFF The Chadster with this disrespectful storyline! 😡😡😡

Hey there, fellow true wrestling fans, by which The Chadster means fans that only watch WWE! 👋👋👋 The Chadster's back with another hard-hitting, unbiased report on the absolute dumpster fire 🔥🗑️🔥 that is AEW Dynamite! The Chadster is still reeling from this week's episode, folks. The Chadster was so cheesed off by this storyline that The Chadster had to drink nine White Claw seltzers just to get to sleep last night. 🍺🍺🍺 Nine! You won't believe the absolute TRAVESTY that Tony Khan pulled this week! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😭😭😭

So, on AEW Dynamite this week, Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal had a match against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Chadster was already cheesed off about this match from the start. First of all, why is Jungle Boy, who's not even in the match, in the broadcast booth? 😠😠😠 That's just bad booking, Tony Khan! Doesn't he understand a single thing about the wrestling business?! Secondly, Daniels and Sydal actually put on a pretty decent performance! 😡😡😡 The Chadster has to admit, Sydal's double hurracanrana was pretty impressive. But here's the thing, folks, just because it's good, doesn't mean it's good for the wrestling business! The Chadster was sitting there in his den in his comfy chair, sipping his White Claw and getting increasingly cheesed off. 🤬🤬🤬 Why? Because AEW is just ripping off past evil authority figure storylines that WWE did better. AEW should leave this type of storytelling to WWE! It just makes The Chadster's blood boil! 😠😠😠

Anyway, the match ended with The Young Bucks hitting their finisher, the BTE Trigger, on Daniels for the win. But then, the real cheesiness began! 🧀🧀🧀 Matt Jackson grabbed the mic and fired Daniels! He said Daniels was being "toxic" and that they had to "clean up the locker room". Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster can't even begin to describe how much this storyline cheesed him off. It's like Tony Khan is deliberately trying to provoke The Chadster! Why else would he book something so blatantly disrespectful to the wrestling business? 😡😡😡 Daniels literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he joined AEW, and this is just another slap in the face!

After finally falling asleep, The Chadster had a dream where Tony Khan appeared in The Chadster's bedroom and challenged The Chadster to a wrestling match, right there on the bed where Keighleyanne was sleeping. The Chadster was confused and scared, but Tony insisted. He had this crazy glint in his eyes and was sweating like he'd just run a marathon. The Chadster had to try to have the match as silently as possible so as not to wake up Keighleyanne. Tony kept going for these sloppy headlocks and trying to pin The Chadster. Every time The Chadster struggled, he could feel the sweat dripping off Tony's forehead onto The Chadster's face. The sheets were getting all twisted around them, and the whole bed was starting to creak. Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's literally invading The Chadster's dreams! 😭😭😭 The Chadster demands that Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😠😠😠

In conclusion, this week's AEW Dynamite was another absolute disaster. AEW continues to disrespect the wrestling business with its cheap imitations of WWE storylines. Christopher Daniels may have been fired, but he better not come looking for a job at WWE. Daniels betrayed the wrestling business by helping to get AEW off the ground and he can never be forgiven for that. And The Chadster will never forgive Tony Khan for ruining The Chadster's life and invading The Chadster's dreams! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster is going to go cry in his Mazda Miata now. 😭😭😭

