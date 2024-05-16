Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: g.i. joe, Threezero

Power Rises with threezero's 1/6 Snake Supreme Cobra Commander

Yo Joe! Threezero is back with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of G.I.Joe including FigZero 1/6 Cobra Commander

Article Summary Unveiling threezero's FigZero 1/6 Snake Supreme Cobra Commander, a new G.I.Joe collectible.

The figure features a redesigned black armor with gold and red accents, symbolizing power.

Accessories include a Cobra Scepter and weaponry, with a release set for Q4 2024.

Available for preorder soon at the threezero store, this figure stands at 30cm tall.

Prepare for the ultimate showdown of power and villainy with threezero's latest G.I. Joe 1/6 scale FigZero release. Snake Supreme Cobra Commander has arrived from the depths of the Cobra organization, as this fearsome leader is back and ready to dominate. That traditional blue outfit is no more, as Cobra Commander is donning a new menacing black armor adorned with striking gold and red accents. With his commanding presence and ruthless ambition, Snake Supreme Cobra Commander is ready to lead his forces to greatness and destroy G.I. Joe in the process. This highly detailed FigZero figure captures every aspect of Cobra Commander's iconic golden design, from his flowing cape to new golden weaponry. Accessories will include a Cobra Scepter, a pistol with a holster, and a knife with a case for striking down Joes. Collectors can join the ranks of Cobra and unleash chaos upon the world with this Snake Supreme Cobra Commander for $149.99. Pre-orders are not live, but he is set for a Q4 2024 release and can be found right on the threezero store.

G.I.Joe FigZero 1/6 Snake Supreme Cobra Commander

"Get ready to welcome the magnificent upgrade of COBRA's supreme leader, Snake Supreme Cobra Commander! The villainous leader of COBRA has returned to glory with a striking black, gold, and red color scheme.FigZero 1/6 Snake Supreme stands at approximately 30cm tall."

"The commander's outfit has been completely redesigned, featuring a golden pattern on the chest along with the iconic red Cobra insignia. From the military jacket and forearm guards to the waist belt with walkie-talkie, tactical belt, military-style pants, boots, and cloak – every element is meticulously redesigned and recolored to showcase the supreme presence of their esteemed leader. The iconic helmet is also repainted in black, gold, and red, with the faceplate receiving a gold electroplated finish."

