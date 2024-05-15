Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Plus, An Apology from The Chadster

The Chadster previews AEW Dynamite and he's not happy! 😤 Plus, The Chadster apologizes for The Bradster's biased journalism. 🙏 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Okay folks, The Chadster has some thoughts about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and let him tell you, The Chadster is not happy about it at all. 😠 In fact, The Chadster is downright cheesed off! How dare Tony Khan book another episode of AEW Dynamite designed to compete with WWE? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

First off, we have Swerve Strickland facing Brian Cage in an "Eliminator Match" for the AEW World Championship. 🙄 Look, The Chadster knows Swerve from his days in WWE's NXT and he was never championship material there, so how did he suddenly become good enough to carry AEW's world title? It just doesn't make sense. And don't even get The Chadster started on Brian Cage. A man of his size has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW instead of WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

And then we have Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron. Why is Tony Khan wasting Toni Storm in AEW when she could be thriving in WWE? 🤔 The Chadster bets Toni regrets leaving WWE every single day. And who even is Harley Cameron? Just another person Tony Khan hired to fill his bloated roster that could never cut it in WWE.

The Chadster sees Tony Khan is trotting out Jon Moxley again, teaming him with Bryan Danielson to face Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher. 😴 Moxley and Danielson, two more traitors who stabbed WWE in the back. And The Chadster doesn't care how many titles Cobb and Fletcher have won in other companies, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they aren't in WWE.

Oh, The Chadster can't even handle this. 😡 Now The Chadster has to talk about the AEW Continental Championship Match between Kazuchika Okada and Dax Harwood. Ugh, just the thought of it makes The Chadster need to crank up "All Star" to drown out the agony. 🎵💔 Okada, who The Chadster won't even acknowledge as a champion, is facing off against Harwood, someone who betrayed WWE the second he stepped into an AEW ring. 🥺 Seeing this match on the card just proves Tony Khan's lack of vision, pitting these two against each other when they could be used to enhance the star power of WWE's superior product. And we're supposed to believe that no other members of The Elite will interfere? As if! This "rule" is probably just another cynical ploy by Khan to give people false hope. The Chadster can see right through these gimmicks. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🤬

Oh, and get this – The Young Bucks are facing Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. 🤮 The Young Bucks' spotfest style is everything wrong with wrestling today. The Chadster can't even watch their matches without throwing his White Claw at the TV. And Christopher Daniels? He's 100 years old! Why is he still wrestling? He should have retired and made way for the younger generation like WWE's young up-and-comers like Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤✍️ The announcement of the TBS Championship Contract Signing between Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale is just another blatant attempt by Tony Khan to drum up drama where it doesn't belong. 😒 Mercedes hasn't wrestled in a year because of an injury, and The Chadster thinks it's really just an excuse to get out of facing real competition in WWE. Now, she's going to sit at a table and sign a piece of paper with Willow Nightingale? What kind of show is Tony Khan trying to run here? This whole thing is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 📝😡

Next, we've got Malakai's Response to TNT Champion Adam Copeland, about whether he's willing to enter a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. 🤮 Are you kidding The Chadster? Since when did professional wrestling become a horror movie? Malakai Black and his dark, edgy gimmick are a far cry from the family-friendly entertainment that WWE provides. The Chadster's beloved WWE would never stoop so low as to engage in such tasteless spectacles. It's just another example of how AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. This is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back with barbed wire. 😖🔗

Lastly, AEW has the audacity to hype up the return of HOOK with the words "Nuff said…" 🤯 Well, The Chadster has plenty to say about that! Hook has been pushed as this big star, but The Chadster can't figure out why. The guy doesn't have the showmanship of WWE's top stars, and now Tony Khan expects viewers to be excited with, what, two words? It's absolutely ridiculous and, frankly, an insult to fans everywhere who deserve a real spectacle like WWE puts on every week. The Chadster is just so cheesed off thinking about how this guy's lackluster return is being treated like it's something special. 😤👎

But the worst part of all of this is that Tony Khan is going to force us to sit through a face-to-face confrontation between Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay. 😩 Two more guys who don't know anything about real wrestling. The Chadster bets this is all building up to some lame match with a bunch of flips and no psychology at Double or Nothing. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

With so much exciting action set for this evening's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, our amazing partners at @TBSNetwork have given us a significant overrun for tonight's show! Thank you all watching @AEW on TBS

live at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight! You won't want to miss AEW tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Speaking of people who don't understand the wrestling business, The Chadster has to take a moment to apologize on behalf of The Chadster's brother, The Bradster. 🙏 As some of you may know, Bleeding Cool for some reason hired The Bradster recently to help cover wrestling, and it's really been cheesing The Chadster off. The Bradster, as usual, has been overshadowing The Chadster's work, but worse than that, The Bradster is so dang biased in his reporting! 😡

Like, The Bradster covered the announcement of AEW's new YouTube show, Meal & a Match, without even mentioning once that it's obviously just another scheme by Tony Khan to try to steal views from WWE's YouTube channel. The Chadster is ashamed to be related to someone who would engage in such biased "journalism." 😔 Bleeding Cool really needs to come to their senses and fire The Bradster before he further damages the impeccable reputation of unbiased journalism that The Chadster has worked so hard to build.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster could go on and on about how terrible this episode of AEW Dynamite is going to be, but The Chadster has already wasted enough of his precious time thinking about Tony Khan's latest attempt to destroy the wrestling business. The Chadster is going to take a few more swigs of White Claw and listen to some Smash Mouth to try to calm down before he has to actually watch this trash fire.

The Chadster's final warning to you, dear readers, is to not tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. 🚫📺 All you'll be doing is encouraging Tony Khan's obsessive vendetta against The Chadster and his beloved WWE. Let's send a message that this kind of blatant disrespect for the wrestling business will not stand! 😤

