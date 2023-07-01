Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Watch Money in the Bank Instead

You won't believe the tomfoolery Tony Khan has planned for AEW Collision tonight! But don't worry, The Chadster is here to guide you.

Allow The Chadster to welcome you all to another episode of "Why does Tony Khan hate The Chadster?" Your favorite WWE's megafan and unbiased wrestling journalist, The Chadster, is here, wringing his hands anxiously as he prepares to preview the latest display of wrestling defiance, AEW Collision. Now, The Chadster doesn't know why Tony Khan insists on using every power move in his billionaire playbook to edge WWE out of the wrestling game, but he does know one thing: Tony Khan can't respect the sanctity of a good WWE wrestling day. And The Chadster is not happy, not happy at all! 😔

Now put on your seatbelts, as The Chadster steers you through the events about to unfold. A disheartening misuse of WWE's cherished Owen Hart's name is at the forefront, the so-called Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. By no means can Tony Khan justify linking WWE's past glory to his rogue AEW. He has no idea about the wrestling business that WWE built.

The tournament has drawn some names that The Chadster finds utterly disappointing. The choices of Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, Dustin Rhodes, and Powerhouse Hobbs reflect a cheesy attempt to recreate WWE magic. Choose any one of them and you'd find a story of total backstabbing. Speaking of backstabbing, The Chadster has got to address this TBS Championship Match. Not cool, Khan, not cool! Kris Statlander needs time off to recover fully from her injury. But instead, Khan has sent her straight back to face Lady Frost. Truly, Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Oh, and the infamous MJF is 'obliged' to lace up on Collision. The Chadster believes MJF could do so much better, like maybe joining WWE in the coming year?

In the middle of this wrestling chaos, AEW has conveniently scheduled matches that none in the history of wrestling make sense. Dustin Rhodes versus Powerhouse Hobbs is sure to be a massive bore, hinged on the delusions of a Khan universe. The Chadster isn't thrilled about the next matchup either. Ricky Starks against Juice Robinson. Incompetence on display, anyone?

But why does Tony Khan get to manipulate the wrestling schedule? Today is a WWE day, a day that should be dedicated to WWE Money in the Bank. And yet, everywhere The Chadster looks, it's AEW, AEW, AEW. Auughh man! So unfair! Leave WWE alone, AEW Collision! 😠

Just earlier today, The Chadster got into a bit of a spat with Keighleyanne about whether Saturdays should be sacred days, reserved only for WWE Premium Live Events. She rolled her eyes at The Chadster, slipping back into her tiresome routine of texting that guy Gary. But her lack of enthusiasm for the AEW debate is clear proof that she's in agreement with The Chadster! 👏 Tony Khan, stop hassling Keighleyanne!

As The Chadster winds to a close, sipping his ever-present White Claw seltzer, he'd like to make one thing clear: You can watch this debacle unfold at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT this Saturday on TNT, as well as at AEWPlus.com. But should you? If you value the meandering, sanitized, carefully orchestrated world of WWE as The Chadster does, then AEW Collision is not for you. But if you don't, well then, you just don't get it … the same way Tony Khan doesn't. 😡💔

