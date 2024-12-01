Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision's Afternoon Spectacle Heralds Bright Future for 2025

AEW Collision's special 4 PM show delivered thrilling matches and storyline advancements, setting the stage for a promising 2025 as new TV deal begins.

Article Summary AEW Collision's 4 PM show preludes WWE Survivor Series, enhancing AEW's 2025 outlook with new TV deals.

Will Ospreay wins thrilling match against Juice Robinson, tying for Gold League lead in the Continental Classic.

Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia's time-limit draw engrosses fans, leaving anticipation for their next encounter.

AEW expands digital reach as WWE Raw heads to Netflix, signaling a new era of wrestling media consumption.

In a bold move that underscores the evolving landscape of professional wrestling entertainment, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presented a special afternoon edition of their flagship Saturday program, AEW Collision. The event, which emanated from the vibrant confines of Chicago's Wintrust Arena, commenced at the unconventional hour of 4 PM, a strategic maneuver designed to precede World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Survivor Series spectacular.

As AEW positions itself on the precipice of a transformative multi-year television agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which promises to simulcast AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on the MAX streaming platform alongside their traditional cable homes on TBS and TNT respectively, this particular episode of Collision served as a tantalizing preview of the company's ambitious trajectory for 2025.

The afternoon's proceedings were inaugurated with a riveting Continental Classic Gold League contest, pitting the flamboyant Juice Robinson against the high-flying virtuoso Will Ospreay. In a match that Tony Schiavone aptly described as a showcase of familiarity between the combatants, Ospreay ultimately emerged victorious. The Aerial Assassin's triumph, secured via his devastating Hidden Blade maneuver, catapulted him into a tie for the lead in the Gold League standings, accruing three crucial points.

The trios division, a hallmark of AEW's diverse wrestling palette, was on full display as the AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party, joined by CMLL's Mistico, clashed with the eclectic assembly of Johnny TV and the MxM Collection. The bout was a kaleidoscope of high-octane maneuvers, culminating in Private Party's signature Gin & Juice finisher, allowing Isiah Kassidy to secure the pinfall victory.

In a testament to AEW's commitment to showcasing global talent, Mina Shirakawa made her post-betrayal debut against Leila Grey. Shirakawa's decisive victory, achieved through her Glamourous Driver, not only marked a successful return but also hinted at potential storylines involving her former ally, Mariah May.

The Continental Classic Blue League saw further action as Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family squared off against LFI's The Beast Mortos. In a contest that exemplified the physicality inherent in AEW's product, Fletcher's brain buster proved to be the decisive factor, earning him three points and a share of the Blue League lead alongside Shelton Benjamin.

A surprising highlight of the evening came in the form of an unexpected tag team encounter, as The Outrunners triumphed over The Iron Savages. The match's denouement was punctuated by the arrival of FTR, foreshadowing potential tag team rivalries as AEW marches toward its new broadcasting era.

The evening's dramatic arc reached its zenith with two high-profile singles matches. "Hangman" Adam Page's victory over Wheeler Yuta was overshadowed by post-match developments involving AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the enigmatic "Switchblade" Jay White. White's declaration, "Tell your king that the real king is coming for him!" portends an electrifying championship scenario for the coming year.

The main event showcased AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada battling TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in a Blue League Continental Classic match. Their time-limit draw, resulting in one point each, was a masterclass in in-ring storytelling, leaving the audience clamoring for more as the final bell tolled.

As AEW Collision concluded its special afternoon presentation, it was evident that the company is poised for a prosperous 2025. With the impending WBD deal set to expand AEW's reach across multiple platforms, and a roster brimming with world-class talent, All Elite Wrestling continues to cement its position as a formidable alternative in the professional wrestling landscape.

The simultaneous growth of AEW and the recent announcement of WWE Raw's transition to Netflix in January underscore a seismic shift in wrestling media consumption. As both companies innovate and expand their digital footprints, fans stand to benefit from an increasingly competitive and diverse wrestling ecosystem.

AEW's ability to deliver compelling content, even in non-traditional time slots, speaks volumes about their potential for growth. As we look toward 2025, the wrestling world is poised for a new era of accessibility and creative storytelling.

As the curtain falls on this special edition of AEW Collision, one thing remains clear: the future of professional wrestling is as unpredictable as it is exciting, with All Elite Wrestling firmly established as a pivotal player in shaping that future.

