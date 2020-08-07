AEW Dynamite 8/5/20 – Sad Dad Jon Moxley Fights Own Son Darby Allin

On an exceptional night for AEW Dynamite, we've already seen a chaotic twelve-man tag match, the death of a minivan, the murder of a Hardy, the return of Eric Bischoff, a presidential-quality debate, and Matt Cardona's in-ring debut. Now we're in the final stretch.

AEW Dynamite 8/5/2020 Report Part 4

Britt Baker and her entourage are with Tony Schiavone when Dynamite returns. Britt is going to pick an opponent for Big Swole. If Swole beats her, she gets a match with Britt. Britt chooses "Reba" for Swole's opponent. Reba doesn't want to, but Baker orders her to get in the ring. Big Swole comes out, back from suspension.

Reba vs. Big Swole

Swole goes right after Reba to start. She gets a headlock takedown as Reba squirms. They stand up and Swole hits Reba in the back with a forearm. She stops to talk trash to Baker and Reba attacks her from behind. She rams Swole's head into the turnbuckle and bodyslams her. Reba hits a running spin kick and Swole goes down. Reba is excited. She rams Swole's face into the mat. Baker orders Reba to the top rope, but she can't keep balanced. She climbs back to the second and goes for a moonsault, but misses. Swole hits Dirty Dancing and gets the pinfall. Baker is extremely disappointed in Reba.

Winner: Big Swole

You may or may not already know this, but "Reba" is actually an accomplished wrestler, so pretending she didn't know how to wrestle here made for an interesting performance. I think she pulled it off. This match wasn't meant to be anything other than selling Big Swole vs. Britt Baker for All Out. I'm enjoying this feud.

Jim Ross sells next week's show. Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy. Tag Team Appreciation night featuring Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express and Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. The Young Bucks. Plus, a special appearance by Rock and Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson. Dynamite goes to commercials.

Darby Allin comes out to the ring. He has a Jon Moxley mask. Moxley come to the ring, carefully avoiding sections of the stands that have untested, no-mask-wearing Jaguars sponsors. Allin keeps the mask on even after the bell rings.

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley – AEW World Championship Match

Moxley paces around Allin, who is still wearing the mask. He rips it off Allin's face. Allin slaps Moxley in the face. Moxley punches him, knocking him to the mat. Allin's mouth is bleeding. He gets up and asks for more. Moxley kicks him in the gut and whips him into the ropes. Allin dodges several attacks and slaps Moxley again. Moxley clotheslines him. Taz calls Moxley the "NWO Champion" here, btw. Really? All the overdubs and nobody caught that one? Moxley backs Allin into the corner and chops.Into another corner and then tosses him across the ring. He grabs Allin's legs and stomps on his stomach. Moxley bodyslams Allin and gets a two-count.

Moxley tries to suplex Allin but Allin reverses into a springboard arm drag. He dropkicks Moxley out of the ring and onto the entrance ramp and hits a suicide dive. They battle to the top of the stage. Moxley tosses Allin off the stage, headfirst into the ring post. Jesus Christ. It made a clanging sound. Dynamite goes to commercials.

Dynamite returns with Moxley on top of Allin in the ring with a headlock. Allin sticks up double middle fingers. Moxley tosses Allin six feet in the air in a sort-of-powerbomb. Allin rolls out of the ring. Moxley tries to pull him in but Allin wrenches Moxley's arm on the ropes. Moxley retreats to the ropes and Allin spears him to the outside, landing on top of him and punching him in the face. Allin gets back in the ring and hits another suicide dive. Allin pulls Moxley up to the apron by his fingers, climbs to the top rope, and hits a diving Senton on Moxley on the floor. Moxley sells the fingers. Back in the ring, Allin tries a springboard elbow but Moxley catches him. Some reversals, then Allin hits a sunset flip powerbomb. Allin climbs to the top but Moxley stops him. He climbs up after him and hits a German suplex off the top rope. Allin lands kind of on his feet but still flips over several times.

Wardlow comes out and distracts the ref. MJF runs in the ring and hits Moxley with the AEW Championship. The ref never sees it. Allin may also not have seen it. Allin gets to his feet first. He goes to the top rope and hits a Coffin Drop. OMG WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPIO… Moxley kicks out at the last second.

Moxley is split open on the head. Lots of blood tonight. Both men are up. They trade blows. Allin hits a dropkick. He hits a stunner. He hits a back elbow. Allin goes up top again. He goes for a Coffin Drop again, but Moxley catches him in a sleeper. He locks his legs around Allin. Allin fights up to his knees. He reaches up and gouges Moxley's eyes. Moxley stands up. He hits a piledriver on Allin. Allin kicks out at two. Moxley picks Allin up and gives him an elevated Paradigm Shift. That's all, folks.

Winner: Darby Allin

Moxley shows some love to Allin's corpse after the match. Moxley cradling a wrecked Darby Allin while dripping his own blood on him is a sight to behold. Backstage, MJF could be described as livid, so Taz does. I love when wrestlers are livid.

Dynamite was fantastic tonight. Everything clicked, the show flew by, and the main event was incredible. Moxley is the perfect mentor/father figure for Darby Allin. I want to see this friendship develop, see them maybe do more tagging together, and ultimately see the student surpass the master. That's a story begging to be told, and I think we'll get there eventually, but the great thing about Dynamite is there's just so much going on, even the obvious feuds have time to slowly simmer because Moxley has plenty to do. And because the storylines all kind of crossover with each other, you can develop a story like Moxley/Allin while Moxley is involved in a legitimately serious feud with MJF.

But besides the main event, the debate was great. Hangman Page's story arc with The Elite, FTR, and the Dark Order is heated up and ready to explode during Tag Team Appreciation Night next week. This blood feud between Best Friends and Proud and Powerful over Trent's mom's van is intriguing. Britt Baker has really maximized her TV time during injury and I can't wait to see Big Swole finally get hands on her. And Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara have developed into an interesting feud as well. Onward to next week! Onward to All Out! But first, onward to NXT, because I'm only halfway through all the wrestling I need to watch tonight.

