AEW Dynamite Builds Grand Slam Stories Amidst Looming TV Deal

AEW Dynamite delivers action-packed show, advancing storylines for Grand Slam and WrestleDream. New TV deal looms as AEW showcases top talent and intense rivalries.

As All Elite Wrestling (AEW) speeds toward the highly anticipated AEW Grand Slam 2024 and the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view, the September 18th episode of AEW Dynamite delivered a action-packed show that effectively advanced multiple storylines and set the stage for the monumental events to come.

The night kicked off with an explosive encounter between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, reigniting their long-standing feud. In a match filled with chaos and near falls, Cassidy ultimately emerged victorious by using Jericho's own underhanded tactics against him. This decisive win not only provides closure to their rivalry but also positions Cassidy for new opportunities and challenges moving forward.

Tension continued to mount among the AEW World Trios Champions, as Claudio Castagnoli and PAC expressed their disappointment in Wheeler Yuta's recent actions, as Yuta has been conflicted over the group's betrayal of his mentor, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. With Yuta's loyalty and commitment called into question, the stage is set for a potential implosion during their title defense at Grand Slam against the formidable Private Party.

In a dominant display, FTW Champion HOOK made quick work of JD Ink, submitting his opponent with the RedRum in mere moments. The match was overshadowed by Roderick Strong's presence at ringside, setting the stage for their upcoming title clash at Grand Slam. Strong's mind games and HOOK's unwavering focus promise an intriguing battle for the FTW Championship.

The women's division took center stage as AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May's true colors were on full display. In a shocking turn of events, May blatantly disqualified herself by attacking Yuka Sakazaki with the championship belt, showcasing her disrespect and igniting a heated feud between the two. The arrival of Mina Shirakawa, teased through a captivating video package, adds another layer of intrigue to the title picture, hinting at a complex history between Shirakawa and May.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of a dream match in the making, as a video package hyped the potential clash between former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. With their storied rivalry and undeniable chemistry, this match has the potential to be a show-stealer at either Grand Slam or WrestleDream, pending Danielson's medical clearance, of course.

The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley found himself in the crosshairs of multiple adversaries throughout the night. After a brutal assault on Private Party, Moxley was confronted by a determined Darby Allin, setting the stage for their highly anticipated showdown at Grand Slam. Allin's unwavering declaration to defeat Moxley and capture the AEW World Championship from Danielson at WrestleDream only adds fuel to the fire of this intense rivalry, though Moxley's own story trajectory may delay Allin's ambitions. Nevertheless, the BCC faction's storyline has the potential to elevate multiple young talents, including Allin, Yuta, Private Party, and BCC enforcer Marina Shafir.

In a thrilling display of athleticism, Ricochet triumphed over The Beast Mortos, solidifying his status as a top contender. This momentum carried over into a backstage confrontation with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, leading to the monumental announcement of their championship match on October 2nd. With their unparalleled in-ring abilities, this clash promises to be a highlight of the upcoming schedule.

The show took an unexpected turn when "Hangman" Adam Page's interview with Tony Schiavone devolved into a heated altercation with Jeff Jarrett. As Page's aggressive demeanor hints at a potential character shift, Jarrett's vow for retribution sets the stage for a explosive collision between the two superstars in the near future.

In the main event, The Elite faced off against the formidable trio of Will Ospreay and The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. This star-studded affair showcased the incredible talent on the AEW roster, with fast-paced action and jaw-dropping moments. Fletcher and Ospreay's victory over the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks not only establishes them as credible challengers for the titles at Grand Slam but also plants the seeds for potential future singles matches involving Kazuchika Okada and Takeshita.

As the dust settles on this electrifying episode of AEW Dynamite, it becomes clear that the pieces are falling into place for both AEW Grand Slam 2024 and WrestleDream. With championships on the line, long-awaited rematches, and personal grudges coming to a head, these upcoming events are shaping up to be unmissable spectacles for wrestling fans around the world. As AEW continues to deliver top-tier storytelling and in-ring action, the company's evolution into more complex and mature storytelling continues to impress.

This momentum-building episode comes at a pivotal time for AEW as the company stands on the precipice of announcing a new television deal. This impending agreement, rumored to significantly bolster AEW's revenue, could reportedly more than triple the rights fees for AEW's televised programming on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Additionally, there is speculation that the deal will pave the way for potential negotiations to host AEW's pay-per-view events on the MAX streaming service, thereby broadening the accessibility of these marquee events to a wider audience.

Moreover, the forthcoming deal is anticipated to include provisions that allow AEW the flexibility to collaborate with a different media conglomerate to broadcast a new show tentatively titled "AEW Shockwave." This potential expansion of AEW's programming slate signals not just growth but also a strategic diversification aimed at capturing and engaging an even larger viewership.

Despite some residual negativity that may arise from an astroturfing campaign purportedly orchestrated by competitor World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), AEW's future appears unbridled in its potential. Such external criticisms only serve to highlight the fierce competition within the industry rather than detract from AEW's burgeoning success.

In summation, AEW's trajectory remains upward, fortified by robust storytelling, unparalleled in-ring performances, and strategic business maneuvers. The forthcoming Grand Slam and WrestleDream promise a riveting blend of athleticism and dramatic arcs, reaffirming AEW's status as an indomitable force in the realm of professional wrestling. As the organization continues to evolve and thrive, the anticipation for what lies ahead has never been higher.

