AEW Dynamite Caps Off Fyter Fest Night 1 with Huge Title Change

Fyter Fest Week 1 ended with a massive title change on AEW Dynamite as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks and champs The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a triple threat main event match. Strickland pinned Ricky Starks to win the nearly twenty-minute match, which capped off an action-packed night of wrestling on TBS.

Lee and Strickland's win was surprising for a few reasons: the relatively short length of the Bucks' latest reign, the friction between Lee and Strickland in recent weeks, and the fact that AEW has been a little slow in capitalizing on momentum recently, either holding off on a title win a week or two too long (see: Thunder Rosa and Wardlow) or simply failing to book the big win at all (see: Ruby Soho). On the other hand, AEW is refreshingly open to adjusting based on criticism (see: Sammy Guevara), so perhaps going all in on Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland is a response to that perception.

Whatever the reason, it was a great way to end the first night of Fyter Fest 2022 and remind people why it's worth tuning into AEW Dynamite live each week. Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the second week of Fyter Fest, will feature Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds, and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage during the match.

Watch highlights from the Dynamite match below.

We have a feeling #PowerhouseHobbs & Ricky Starks have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uaagVZcrzA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

No better definition of a Superkick Party than this AEW World Tag Team Championship match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/TenMjgHATo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

