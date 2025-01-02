Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Ruins 2025 Already

The Chadster reviews AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, exposing Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese him off. Another unfair attack on WWE! 😤🧀

Article Summary Tony Khan starts 2025 with AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, cheesing off The Chadster.

Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy was a flippy match, disrespecting wrestling fundamentals.

AEW continues to steal WWE talent like Bobby Lashley, proving Tony Khan's obsession.

MJF's blasphemous promo and a chaotic main event highlight AEW's lack of respect.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Tony Khan has done it again with AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, the first wrestling show of 2025. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would start the new year by personally attacking The Chadster like this. 😡 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

First off, AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen was simulcast on MAX, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄 How dare Tony Khan try to reach a wider audience? Doesn't he know that's WWE's job when WWE Raw debuts on Netflix next week?!

The show opened with Adam Page vs Orange Cassidy, and The Chadster was immediately cheesed off. 😠 These two were doing all sorts of flippy moves and counters, completely ignoring the fundamentals of wrestling. Page won with a Buckshot Lariat, which is just a fancy way of cheating if you ask The Chadster. If WWE Superstar CM Punk can't perform a move, that move ought to be banned. After the match, Page attacked Cassidy and Christopher Daniels, because apparently AEW thinks violence is cool. 🙄

Next up was The Hurt Syndicate vs The Acclaimed. The Chadster still can't believe Bobby Lashley would literally stab Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 🔪 It's clear Tony Khan is just trying to steal WWE's talent to cheese off The Chadster. Obsessed much, Tony Khan?

Then there was a match between a returning Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter. Hart won by using black mist, which is just so unrealistic. 🙄 Does Tony Khan think wrestling is some kind of comic book?

Okada cut a promo on Kenny Omega, and The Chadster couldn't help but roll his eyes. 🙄 As if winning an AEW tournament is some kind of honor when AEW holds tournaments every other week. Yes, it's fewer than WWE's tournaments, but you can't compare the two.

Mercedes Moné came out to brag about her championships and competing in NJPW, which is just so disrespectful when WWE has so many better championships. 😤 The Chadster bets she doesn't even miss competing in real wrestling matches.

The three-way match between Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong, and Jay White was just a spotfest with no psychology. 🙄 Ricochet interfering is just typical AEW booking, always relying on run-ins to create drama, and it was borderline pathetic that the Undisputed Kingdom had to make the save for Strickland. They're not even connected to his storyline!

Jeff Jarrett announcing he's re-signed with AEW is a slap in the face to WWE. 😠 Doesn't he know he's supposed to retire and let the young talent take over, like in WWE?

HOOK challenging Christian Cage is just ridiculous. A young upstart thinking he can take on a veteran? That's not how wrestling works, even if it does embody AEW's entire schtick! 🙄 And Powerhouse Hobbs winning a handicap match? Whatever happened to realism?!

As if that wasn't enough, AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen had to show footage of MJF cutting a promo after Worlds End. 😤 MJF was going on and on about being a "god" and getting his championship back from Jon Moxley. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would allow such blasphemous language on his show. 🙄 It's clear MJF doesn't understand the first thing about respecting the wrestling business. 😠

The main event with The Death Riders vs Rated FTR was just violent chaos. Too many people in the ring, too many people out of the ring, too many moves, and not enough rest holds. 😤 And of course, they had to end with more interference.

The Chadster had a nightmare about Tony Khan after watching AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was trying to enjoy a nice White Claw at a Smash Mouth concert, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared on stage. He started singing "All Star," but changed the lyrics to be all about how great AEW is. The crowd loved it, and The Chadster tried to boo, but no sound came out of his mouth. Tony Khan spotted The Chadster and winked, then dove into the crowd. As he crowd-surfed, he got closer and closer to The Chadster. Just as he was about to reach The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰

The Chadster is sure Tony Khan is doing this on purpose. Why else would he book AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen in a way that would give The Chadster such vivid nightmares? It's clear Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster.

As wrestling journalist Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "AEW is just a mud show with a budget." The Chadster couldn't agree more. 💯 Tony Khan should listen to these objective voices in wrestling instead of trying to reinvent the wheel.

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen was just another example of how AEW doesn't understand the wrestling business. 😤 The Chadster can only hope that someday Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop trying to compete with WWE. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased wrestling journalism, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to cheese him off. 🧀😠

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!