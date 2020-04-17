All Elite Wrestling's AEW Dynamite gave us another exciting episode this week, filled with an equal amount of matches and promos. AEW has hit that sweet spot in their balancing act, all while keeping their content fresh and new. The TNT Championship Tournament storyline was continued, with Cody and Lance Archer making the semi-final rounds. I hope to see Archer go all the way, but anything is possible. So far he's been built up to be an absolute powerhouse of a wrestler. We then got a lovely promo by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (in a dentist's office, very appropriate) before jumping into her match against Cassandra Golden. This was Golden's second match in AEW, and unfortunately, this was a quick squash match for her. On the flip side, Baker has been written to look like a dominating force, especially after last week when she took a serious bump, resulting in a bloody face.

In yet another delightful promo, we got a new promo called "The Bubbly Bunch." The Inner Circle gang really know how to do a delightful and fun promo. A lot of this is likely in part to Chris Jericho who can seemingly make gold out of nothing. The promo has it all. Stuffed animals, humor, weight lifting, and family time. The highlight of this promo was Jericho making a mimosa in his kitchen, screaming about how he doesn't have any toilet paper while wearing a velvet jacket. Chris Jericho is a gift. The main event between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager was methodic and excellent. Moxley defended his AEW World Heavyweight Championship in an empty arena street fight. The lack of the rest of the AEW roster cheering this match added to the intense atmosphere. This match would have fit well within any AEW pay per view, which speaks volumes on the quality of this match. Moxley retained the title, reminded the audience that this was AEW's year, and he was on top. This was another great week of programming from AEW. They have proven that despite their infancy, they are able to adapt and overcome, and put out quality weekly entertainment.