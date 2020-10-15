AEW Dynamite – Jon Moxley Celebrates Anniversary by Getting Ass Beat

In the third part of our AEW Dynamite report, Hikaru Shida and Jon Moxley defend their championships, but it ends poorly for one of them. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Wednesday Night Wars report, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. We watch four hours of wrestling every Wednesday, so you don't have to! You're welcome.

AEW Dynamite Report for October 14th, 2020 Part 3

Big Swole comes to the ring after the break. Then AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida comes out.

Big Swole vs. Hikaru Shida – AEW Women's Championship Match

Swole is a great personality and athletic but a little green. AEW clearly sees her as a future star, but she's not winning tonight.

Shida is a treasure to AEW. Here, her aim is to have a match with Swole worthy of a championship match at the Dynamite anniversary show. She's up to it.

A large portion of the match after the first few minutes takes place during a picture-in-picture break, which is impossible to pay attention to.

After the break, Swole appears to slip in an attempt at a sunset flip powerbomb off the top rope. She moves on and hits a cutter on the stage for a two-count, which was the right thing to do. I hate when wrestlers just get up and redo a botched spot.

Shortly thereafter, Shida wins with the running knee.

Commentary talks about next week's card. The Eliminator tournament starts next week. Jericho and MJF's "Le Dinner Debonair." Cody will fight Orange Cassidy again in two weeks in a TNT Championship rematch. Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros come to the commentary table as a video about Shawn Spears begins. He blams Scorpio Skye for stealing a moment from him, so Scorpio owes him a moment. He plans on collecting. Just give up on Shawn Spears, IMO. Dynamite takes a commercial break before the main event.

Lance Archer heads to the ring with Jake the Snake. He helps a Dynamite crew member celebrate the one-year anniversary of the show by tossing him through a glass window during his entrance. Archer is wearing a combat helmet with a mohawk of silver spikes on it, and it looks ridiculous. I guess I wouldn't have the guts to tell him it looks ridiculous, though. Moxley comes out through the stands, and the match starts right away.

Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley – AEW World Championship Match

Moxley hits a Paradigm Shift right out of the gate, but Archer kicks out.

Archer then beats up Moxley for a while, in and around the ring, and through a picture-in-picture commercial break, where he sets up a pair of tables at ringside.

After the commercial break is over, Moxley begins his first run of offense. He soon murders Archer with a chair to the face. Then he sets up two chairs facing each other and tries to give Archer the Attitude Adjustment through it, but Archer reverses to a chokeslam through the chairs.

Moxley tries a kneebar, but Jake the Snake helps him reach the ropes so he can crawl out of the ring. Then Archer hits Moxley in the face on a suicide dive attempt (this time aptly named).

Then Moxley gives Archer the Paradigm Shift off the apron through those tables from earlier.

He gives him another one in the ring, but Archer kicks out!!! Archer also powers out of a Bulldog Choke and kicks out of a rollup.

Now Archer hits the Blackout, but Moxley reverses the pin and gets the three-count.

Archer attacks Moxley after the match, and Eddie Kingston sends the Lucha Bros down to chase Archer from the ring. Kingston helps Moxley to his feet and tells the crowd to give him a round of applause. He reminisces about the good old days with Moxley as Moxley struggles to his feet. He has Rey Fenix give Moxley his belt. He praises Moxley and one year of Dynamite. He raises Moxley's hand… and then hits a spinning backfist and locks in a chokehold. Lucha Bros prevent officials from getting in the ring as Kingston continues to choke Moxley.

Kingston gets up and grabs the AEW Championship. He says it's beautiful, and everything they fight for, but Moxley took it from him. He reiterates that he never tapped. Dynamite goes off the air.

It was a fitting one-year anniversary for AEW Dynamite. Every championship defended in good matches, each with a different flavor. And a ton of other stories moved along in in-ring segments of video packages. It's crazy to see how far AEW has come in a year, with so many characters established and storylines ongoing. Here's to another great year!

