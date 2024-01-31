Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Dealer's Choice for Strickland and Page

Welcome to another report from your main man for all things wrestling, The Chadster. The Chadster's here to give you the rundown on the latest moves from AEW Dynamite and boy, has there been a lot of chatter in the world of professional wrestling. Apparently, speculation is just running like wild across the net, wondering if Kazuchika Okada is going to sign with AEW or the true wrestling organization, WWE. The Chadster is crossing his fingers, hoping that Okada makes the right choice for his career and joins the place where wrestling legends are made, the WWE. 🤞🤼

Now, onto the so-called "excitement" that AEW Dynamite has planned for us. 😒 You've got "Hangman" Adam Page stepping into the ring with Toa Liona in this so-called Dealer's Choice matchup. It's like, come on, guys. Can The Chadster get something a little more original here? 🙄 Then there's Swerve Strickland, who has to wait until the end of the show to find out who he's facing. What's that, you ask? Which old rival is Swerve facing in his DC match? The answer is: who honestly cares at this point? The suspense is literally killing The Chadster, but not in a good way. 🥱

Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo with yet another rivalry match? It's déjà vu all over again! The Chadster is too cheesed off to even pretend to be interested. 🧀 We've also got ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher squaring off against Chris Jericho. Now, Jericho, he's a guy who's made a name for himself on the big stage of WWE, only to literally stab Triple H in the back by jumping ship. Just… Auughh man! So unfair! Oh, and did The Chadster mention Jeff Hardy taking on Jon Moxley? It's a match-up that could have been interesting maybe, like, a decade ago. 🕒

Speaking of being cheesed off, let's talk about why The Chadster is especially ticked off about AEW Dynamite this week. WWE is having one heck of a time, alright, lots of drama inside the ring and the courtroom, and across the ring, AEW's just kicking them when they're down by planning such an audacious episode of AEW Dynamite. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. How can Tony Khan be so cruel?! 😤

The Chadster had such a terrible dream earlier this week. The Chadster was at the Royal Rumble, yes, THE Royal Rumble, and who should return but CM Punk, back in WWE where he truly belongs. The audience went wild, The Chadster was losing his mind because, finally, someone stuck it to Tony Khan and AEW. Punk was about to set up for a WrestleMania main event against Seth Rollins, only for reality to crash down around The Chadster – Punk injuring himself in the Royal Rumble. Then… The Chadster realized it wasn't just a nightmare; it had actually happened. And guess who's to blame for Punk's injury? Mr. Tony Khan himself! It's plainly obvious, Punk's desire to perform at his best to undo the reputational damage done by Tony Khan firing him from AEW is the reason he tore his tricept. The Chadster can't help but hold a grudge – it's only natural. 😠🛌

Tony Khan, buddy, if you're reading this, and The Chadster knows you are because you're totally obsessed, why don't you take it easy with AEW Dynamite? Could it be any clearer that AEW Dynamite is anything but dynamite for the world of wrestling? Readers, it airs on TBS, Wednesday nights at 8pm ET/7pm CT, but The Chadster implores you… don't bother tuning in. Instead, stay loyal, stay strong, stick with WWE. 🙏💔

And through these trying times, remember one thing: The Chadster will be right here, tuning in to his favorite band, Smash Mouth, taking a joyride in his sleek Mazda Miata and sipping a comfy White Claw seltzer. We'll get through this together, Smash Mouth soothing our souls with tunes, and The Miata's engine purring in defiance of Tony Khan's vendetta. 🚗🎶🍹

