AEW Dynamite Recap – MJF Shows Chris Jericho His Total Package

On AEW Dynamite this week, MJF shows Chris Jericho he has that killer instinct. Plus: Miro makes his singles match debut.

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 4th, 2020 Part 1

Chris Jericho talks to Dasha Gonzalez in Gorilla to start the show. He's got Jake Hager and Santana with him. Before heading to the commentary table tonight, he wants to talk about how Democrats are stealing the election from Donald Trump with their vote counting! Also, he wants to give credit to Jake Hager for winning his MMA fight. MJF interrupts with Wardlow. He says he felt they had some tension last week, and he doesn't want that. But he says he's glad Jericho will be on commentary this week so that he can see how good MJF will be for the Inner Circle. Jericho says that MJF is missing something from his total package: the killer instinct he, Hager, and Santana have. He says MJF doesn't have the killer instinct. He's a little soft. MJF says, just watch him tonight. Jericho heads to the commentary booth.

Jim Ross welcomes us to Dynamite, officially. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are also on commentary. MJF and Wardlow come to the ring. Sammy Guevara and Ortiz come out. These two don't want MJF in the Inner Circle.

MJF and Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara and Ortiz

Sammy and MJF are about to start off, but MJF decides to tag in Wardlow instead. So Sammy tags in Ortiz. Jim Ross says AEW may have a thousand fans at Full Gear this weekend. Super spreader event? Ortiz gets his ass beat by Wardlow and MJF while Sammy waits for the hot tag. You know, just once, I'd love to see a tag match where the face in peril never gets the hot tag and just gets pinned.

But that's not today. Sammy gets the hot tag and lets loose on MJF and Wardlow, leaping in and out of the ring and giving MJF a nice kick to the liver. Wardlow interferes, and the match devolves into chaos. Things are going Sammy and Ortiz's way, but Matt Hardy shows up in the crowd and hits Sammy with a chair. MJF makes Ortiz tap to a Fujiwara armbar.

Winners: MJF And Wardlow

As MJF is leaving, he suddenly charges Jericho and tackles him through a wall behind the commentary table. Jericho gets up, smiling after MJF is pulled away. That was short for a Dynamite opener and geared toward advancing the story. In other words, the whole point of the match was that tackle at the end.

Commentary talks about tonight's card here on the Full Gear go-home show. The highlight for me: Pac is back! But there's a lot of good stuff.

Now Tony Schiavone interviews Kenny Omega, recorded at Kenny's place in Jacksonville earlier. Kenny complains about Tony Khan's booking and how AEW isn't really a sports-based product. He also says it was predictable that he and Hangman Page would be in the Eliminator Tournament finals at Full Gear. Kenny ass Tony who he'd bet on in that match. Tony says, Kenny. Kenny asks the viewers who they'd bet on. He says winning is his destiny.

Trent comes out for a singles match, backed by Chuckie T and Orange Cassidy. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Then Miro comes out, backed by Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. This is a grudge match stemming from Best Friends accidentally smashing Miro, Sabian, and Ford's arcade game cabinet a few weeks ago. Also, according to an interview clip from the AEW podcast, Miro was also Trent's young boy back in the day. Jericho explains what a Young Boy is. Justin Roberts starts the introductions, but Miro grabs the mic to insult Trent, who attacks him to start the match.

Miro vs. Trent

Miro dominates here in his first AEW singles match. After a while, Taylor and Sabian end up brawling outside, and they brawl backstage. Ford gets in Cassidy's face, but no violence breaks out for now. Miro continues to dominate, including through a commercial break. During that break, Ford gets in another shoving match with Orange Cassidy, but Cassidy gets attacked from behind by John Silver and the Dark Order. After the break, Trent gets a short comeback, but then Miro wins with the Accolade.

Winner: Miro

Miro continues to stretch Trent with the Accolade after the match. Chuckie T comes out for the save, but Sabian comes out too, and Best Friends are in trouble. Miro grabs a mic and starts talking trash about Trent's mom. Orange Cassidy hits an Orange Drop from the top rope on Miro and Sabian. Officials break this up, and Miro, Sabian, and Ford leave.

I wonder how many more "Miro's first ____s" AEW can squeeze out. Dynamite is more story-heavy than usual, and that tends to be the case on PPV go-home shows. What else will the final Dynamite before Full Gear have in store? Find out by reading part two of this recap!

