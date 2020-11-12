AEW Dynamite Recap – Pac Returns and Wants a Piece of Eddie Kingston

On AEW Dynamite this week, it was brother vs. brother as the Lucha Bros imploded, and in the aftermath, The Bastard Pac returned and went straight after Eddie Kingston!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Except, thanks to YouTube TV, I've had to pay $5 to watch AEW on Fite, and I have no idea whether or not I'll be able to watch NXT later. Ah well! In a choice between the two, if I can only watch one, it's definitely gonna be Dynamite. And maybe I get to go to sleep at a halfway decent hour tonight! We'll see.

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 11th, 2020 Part 2

Okay, so it's been a weird night for me so far, watching AEW Dynamite on Fite TV and wondering how the hell I'm gonna watch NXT after this if YouTube doesn't get their shit together.

Justin Roberts introduces the Inner Circle induction ceremony for MJF. After a hair metal intro, Chris Jericho comes out to a podium in the ring. He brings out the OG Inner Circle, He's alone, and he has a podium in the ring. Jericho says it's a big night because it's the first time since the Inner Circle formed on the first episode of Dynamite that they're adding members. But first, Jericho brings out the "OG IC." Santana, Ortiz, and Hager come out. Sammy Guevara is missing. Jericho brings out MJF and Wardlow.

MJF takes the podium and does some schtick. He says he has a poem that "my homies in Proud and Powerful are going to dig" and then recites Drake lyrics. When Ortiz calls him out on it, Jericho defends MJF. MJF set up a surprise to celebrate Jericho's birthday. After dropping gold balloons from the ceiling, MJF presents the Inner Circle with tickets to Las Vegas. He sings Happy Birthday to Jericho to end the segment.

Alex Marvez interviews the Young Bucks backstage. He asks them what's next now that they're the AEW Tag Team Champions. Nick Jackson says the world wants to see a rematch with FTR. But before that, Matt Jackson says they want fresh opponents. He says they'll face Top Flight next week.

Shawn Spears comes out with Tully Blanchard. Scorpio Sky comes out. They have a match. During that match, JR accuses other shows of ripping off AEW's picture-in-picture concept. Spears wins with a show from his loaded glove after Tully Blanchard passed him a steel slug.

Shawn Spears defeats Scorpio Sky.

Poor Scorpio Sky. Will he ever win a big match? I mean on Dynamite, not Dark.

Dasha is backstage with an empty chair that was supposed to have Kenny Omega in it, but he "ran off." Alex Marvez catches Kenny in the parking lot. Marvez asks him about his upcoming match with Jon Moxley. Omega says he's gonna reclaim his rightful spot as the top guy in AEW when he beats Chris Jericho on December 2nd. Kenny says he's ready to reassume that role and responsibility.

Tay Conti comes out with Anna Jay. Red Velvet comes out with Brandi Rhodes. Brandi is in a sour mood after that stuff with Jade Cargill earlier. Plus, Brandi and Anna Jay are in a feud right now. But it's Red Velvet and Tay Conti who have a match. There's a little character development during this match as Anna Jay tries to help Conti cheat, but Conti insists on winning the match fair and square with a knee to the face.

Tay Conti defeats Red Velvet.

Conti and Jay argue a little bit after the match, but they end up hugging. Awww! Do you know what I like about AEW's heel factions? The fact that members hang out with other people outside the faction and try to act like they're not evil. It adds another dimension to their characters.

Alex Marvez is with the Inner Circle backstage. They're all happy because they're going to Vegas. Jericho asks MArvez if he's ever been to Vegas, then changes his mind. "You've probably been to Old Vegas playing Go Fish with Bill Apter." Ha!

Sammy Guevara shows up. He says that MJF sent him an email telling him to go to the beach. MJF says he sent two emails, and Sammy must not have gotten the second one. Sammy is pissed, but Jericho tells him it was a mistake. The rest of the Inner Circle walk away, leaving MJF and Sammy alone. MJF says he really did send the email. He gives Sammy a ticket to Vegas.

Commentary talks about the matches announced for next week's Dynamite. Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, as we learned earlier. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. And "The Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas."

Eddie Kingston comes out. He admits that Jon Moxley made him say "I Quit" at Full Gear. But "unlike you people who would probably quit and never wrestle again, I will never stop, and I will be World Champion." As the Lucha Bros make their entrances (they'll be fighting each other), Dynamite takes another commercial break.

Eddie Kingston joins commentary for this match. The match is particularly vicious. At one point, Penta tries to rip off Rey Fenix's mask. Commentary loses their minds at this, but Kingston tells them they're all men here, and they fight to win. Is Kingston trying to tear the Lucha Bros apart?

After a commercial break, they're still going at it. Fenix tries to rip off Penta's mask now. Both men's masks are ripped, and you can see large portions of their faces. Commentary is disgusted. Kingston is loving it. Kingston is clearly taking Penta's side in this. But even Kingston thinks its' too far when Penta hits a package piledriver on the apron. But he follows up with a destroyer on the floor. Fenix is out on his feet. Penta brings him in the ring for another piledriver and the pin.

Penta El Zero M Defeats Rey Fenix

Kingston gets on the mic after the match and mocks the marks for chants like "fight forever." He gets in the ring and congratulates Penta on proving he's the best. He kicks Fenix out of the ring. He tells Penta that he doesn't need "that dead weight."

Pac's music plays, and he comes out with a mic. He asks Eddie if he thought Pac would be gone forever. "well, bad news, scumbag. The bastard's back, and you have made a very, very big mistake." Pac goes after Kingston, but a bunch of officials come out and break it up because Kingston isn't medically cleared to compete. Killjoys! Tony Schiavone says Pac will return to the ring next week to wrestle The Blade. Dynamite goes off the air.

Well, that was an interesting experience. So if you're wondering what the difference is between Dynamite on TNT and Dynamite on Fite, it's basically a combination of slightly degraded audio quality and a lack of commercials. When commercials happen between segments, there's just an AEW logo on the screen, though you can hear the audio. When it's a match, the match (including commentary) just continues, which is kind of nice.

I don't know if it was the weirdness of watching Fite messing up the pace I'm used to, but it felt like the timing was a little off in parts of the show tonight. Nothing major, just a little bit of awkwardness with the timing of some of the segments and various cues.

