AEW Dynamite Report – New Champs FTR Put the Tag Division on Notice

AEW Dynamite Report for September 9th, 2020 Part 3

Jon Moxley cuts a promo in an alley. He knows facing Lance Archer won't be easy, but it's not supposed to be easy. He says the only way to be AEW World Champion is to crawl through a mile a crap and be ready to climb a mountain on the other side. He says on paper it may look like Archer is gonna win, but it's not about what you can see, it's about what Moxley feels in his guts, and he feels he's unstoppable.

Dynamite Promo – FTR and Tully Blanchard

FTR is in the ring, in suits, with Tully Blanchard. They pass some beers out at ringside. Blanchard has the mic. He says you've heard a lot of things from a lot of people tonight. If Jon Moxley is the greatest champion AEW has, FTR are the best tag team in the world. He recaps the events of the tag team championship match at All Out. He says Hangman Page and Kenny Omega fought hard to keep their titles, but at the end of the night, FTR won.

Cash Wheeler puts over AEW's tag team division as the deepest and best in the world. He says they had to fight for all their victories. He gives props to SCU. He says FTR grew up watching Daniels and Kaz — can you imagine if they were still in their prime, twenty years ago? Ouch! He insults Private Party too.

Dax Harwood says FTR are the locker room leaders now, the top guys. Speaking of top guys, he gives props to Billy Gunn but says just because he's in a second-rate Hall of Fame doesn't mean he and his "snot-nosed kid" can jump to the front of the line. He tells Jurassic Express they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face the best tag team next week, but it won't be for the belts. Maybe if they can beat them, but they'll never let a "comedy gimmick" ever run their division.

Jurassic Express climb into the ring. Wheeler says it's not a fight. They're celebrating tag team wrestling. He wants to have a toast to FTR and (as he throws a pile of napkins in Lucharaurus's face) "the dumbass dinosaur). FTR quickly slides out of the ring, but while they're conversing with Tully Blanchard, Marko Stunt dumps a cooler full of ice on all three of them. FTR grabs their titles and leaves as Luchasaurus hands out slices of cake to everyone. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Taz joins the commentary team. They show some clips from the Casino Battle Royale, culminating in Darby Allin being thrown out of the ring in a body bag filled with thumbtacks. Taz says he hears scuttlebutt from backstage that Darby Allin is here. Allin's music plays… but Ricky Starks comes out in his Darby Allin cosplay.

Starks says, "it finally happened. I got injured. I dislocated my pinky, and I got thumbtacks in my foot, and now I can't go skateboard with my friends." Starks says Allin always says he's relentless, but he's actually reckless. He doesn't know the meaning of relentless, but Starks does. He's absolute Ricky Starks, and the next time Allin shows his face here, Starks will absolutely and relentlessly kick his ass.

We see video clips recapping the Britt Baker vs. Big Swole match and the Women's Championship match from All Out. Tay Conti comes to the ring. Then Nyla Rose with Vicki Guererro.

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

On the one hand, Tay Conti just officially signed with AEW.

On the other hand, there's no way she's beating Nyla tonight.

She does put up a good fight, though. Conti was a good signing.

Nyla reverses an armbar into a powerbomb and gets the win.

After the match, Vikki Guererro says the Vicious Vixens are here to make a statement. They're not going anywhere. Rose starts to pick up Conti for another powerbomb, but Hikaru Shida runs out with a kendo stick (with the white tape parts black instead of white — just thought I should mention it because it looks cool). The Vicious Vixens leave (why do they have a tag team name?).

Commentary shows us a clip of the Young Bucks superkicking Alex Marvez earlier. They've been fined $5000 each by Tony Khan. Really? That's kind of a bargain to kick Alex Marvez. They also tell us that Cody Rhodes will have an announcement after Dynamite tonight.

Jim Ross interviews Kenny Omega in a pre-recorded sit-down interview segment. He asks Kenny how he processed what happened on Saturday. Kenny says he was a champion, and now he's not. These things happen. You win belts and lose belts. It's part of the game. He talks about his chemistry with Page and the magic they had. That's why Kenny kept wrestling in the tag team division even though everyone thinks of him as a singles star. Teaming with Hangman gave him a sense of purpose.

Ross asks him what's next. Will he reconcile with Page or go back to singles competition. Kenny says that AEW has a deep tag team division, so for him and Page to get to the level they did, they had to dig deep. Kenny didn't like the part of Hangman he found. Their time was fun, but if Hangman is thinking of reconciling, he should make other plans. Kenny has his own dreams and goals. He gave a year of his life to the team, but now it's time for him to go back to singles action.

Commentary goes through the card for next week (google it). Also, the Moxley vs. Archer match will happen at the anniversary episode of Dynamite on October 14th. Dustin Rhodes comes to the ring. He's got Brandi Rhodes and QT Marshall with him, but they drop him off at the stage, and he goes to the ring alone. Dynamite takes a commercial break before the main event. Brodie Lee comes out next, with John Silver.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee – TNT Championship Match

Rhodes attacks Lee during the introductions, and the match turns into a brawl right away. They fight into the ringside crowd area and then eventually back into the ring, and only then does the match actually start.

This is just a good old fashioned wrasslin hoss fight—lots of big, hard moves, and evenly matched.

Lee kicks out of a Crossroads. Rhodes kicks out of a big powerbomb.

Silver tries to distract the ref for some reason while Rhodes is setting Lee up for Shattered Dreams, so Rhodes gets a free nut shot in on Lee. Then he powerslams Silver, dodges a discus clothesline, and hits a piledrive on Lee. It only gets two, though.

Rhodes a couple more near wins, but then Lee hits him with the discus clothesline and gets the pin.

Dark Order comes out to the ring carrying an unconscious QT Marshall. Lee is still grumpy about All Out and shoves Colt Cabana out of the ring. Evil Uno consoles Cabana. Dark Order holds Rhodes so Lee can kick him in the nuts. Hey, fair is fair. Lee gets up in the camera's face and shouts, "come home, Cody! Come home, Cody!"

But Cody is busy, you see…

In a breaking news announcement from Cody, Cody says he likes to say, "go big or go home." Since he's injured, maybe he should go home. But instead, he's gonna do something big. He says AEW has created their own quarantine bubble in Macon, Georgia The Go Big Show, a competition series about action-packed, death-defying feats of strength and talent, like uh… monster trucks. And, uh… lassoing? Bert Kreischer (sp?) is the host. Rosario Dawson, Cody, Jennifer Nettles, and Snoop Dogg are the judges. The audience is a bunch of pickup trucks in a drive-in theater. So, like, a more redneck America's Got Talent? Got it. It will air on TBS.

