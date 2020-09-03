AEW Dynamite – Trouble for Omega and Page Before All Out Title Bout

When we left off in part one of our weekly AEW Dynamite report, FTR, with Tully Blanchard at their side, had just offered Kenny Omega a toast. Beer for them, chocolate milk for him (because he's a teetotaler). Will he accept just days before his match against them at All Out? Let's find out…

AEW Dynamite Report for September 2nd, 2020 Part 2 of 3

Kenny admits he can never turn down a pint of "choc." But he can turn down "spending any more time than he needs to with a couple of dickheads" (it gets bleeped, sort of). Kenny says they might as well get it over with. It's three vs. one (counting Tully). Kenny might lose, but he might get a couple of good shots in. He just asks that they keep the old man away from him because he can smell Tully's Depends.

Hangman Page comes out to the stage. FTR eggs him on to come down to the ring. Page has dark circles under his eyes. Page gets in the ring and stares down FTR while they taunt him. They say it wasn't them or anyone who convinced Page to turn on the Young Bucks. It was Page himself who did it. He's been an insecure little boy his entire career, and FTR didn't have to manipulate him. Harwood calls Page a "piece of shit," bleeped again. Well, they tried to bleep it. They got in the general vicinity. FTR gets a hold of the belts, and when Hangman demands them back, they drop them on the floor. Page tries to hand Kenny his belt, but Kenny walks away.

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho about Mimosa Mayhem. Jericho asks him when he's ever experienced something for the first time, something he'll never experience again, like kissing a woman. Jericho says that's what Mimosa Mayhem is like. Jericho has helped make Orange Cassidy into a better man. He takes credit for everything Cassidy has done over recent weeks and making him a main event star. But he's not on Jericho's level. Jericho will hit him with a Judas Effect on Saturday, make him tap out, and toss him into the vat of mimosas. And tonight, Joey Janela will be a sacrifice. Jericho is gonna give him a taste of what he's gonna give Cassidy tonight.

Joey Janela comes to the ring. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Hey, it's a commercial for the Avengers video game. That's actually coming out this week, huh? I stopped paying attention when they announced it like two years early.

Chris Jericho comes to the ring. It's so nice to have a crowd to sing along again. Orange Cassidy comes out, accepting Jericho's invitation to be at ringside. He comes out through the stands and sits in a chair at just below the lower bowl. Jericho takes off his jacket to reveal he's wearing an Orange Cassidy shirt.

Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

Jericho beats down Janela to start the match.

Jericho is a little preoccupied with putting on a show for Cassidy. Cassidy, naturally, couldn't care less.

Janela gets no offense in this match.

Jericho catches him with a codebreaker on an attempt to dive into the ring. Then he taps him out with the Walls of Jericho.

Jake Hager is seen coming to ringside during the ending of the match. Jericho removes a turnbuckle cover and rams Janela's head into the exposed buckle. Janela blades. Jericho pounds on the cut to open it up. He rubs the blood off Janela's face onto Cassidy's picture on his t-shirt. He tears off the shirt and tosses it at Cassidy. Chris Jericho is topless on AEW Dynamite!

Cassidy charges the ring. So doe Hager. Hager and Jericho beat up Cassidy. Sonny Kiss comes out and takes out Jericho, but gets slammed by Hager. Cassidy takes Hager out of the ring and hits a DDT on Jericho. Hager pulls Jericho out of the ring before he can be Superman Punched.

Cassidy pulls a bottle of The Bubbly out of his backpack, pops it open, and dumps it out in the ring. Jericho is irate. He shouts at Cassidy and leaves. A video package recaps the tables match between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy and the challenge for a Broken Rules match at All Out. If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.

Sammy Guevara comes out with some cards as Dynamite takes a picture-in-picture commercial break.

"Last week… You witnessed… the destruction of a legent! The dismantling of an icon. The breaking… of Matt Hardy!"

Matt Hardy is watching from atop the stage.

"The master of the table match… is no more! At All Out… Not only will you lose, you will be deleted! Gone from AEW… and forgotten! Long live the career… of the Spanish God!"

Sammy holds up the signs. I'm waiting for Hardy to come flying out of the sky. He just stands there looking mad instead. Sammy finally notices Hardy, who is making the Delete hand sign. Hardy has his own signs.

"At All Out, you will be… broken!"

Sammy is outraged. Dynamite is back from commercials.

Taz's crew comes out to the ring. Taz says either Brian Cage or Ricky Starks is gonna win the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Taz talks some shit to Darby Allin and then to Lance Archer. Archer and Jake the Snake come out. Jake calls them a couple of squirrels trying to get a nut, but they won't bust a nut with him in the ring. Uh, what?

Who was trying to bust a nut in the ring in the first place? Find out in part three of our AEW Dynamite report!

