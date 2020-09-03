AEW Dynamite – Will Anyone Bust a Nut in the Ring with Jake Roberts

When we left off in part two of our AEW Dynamite report, Jake "The Snake" Roberts had just laid down the gauntlet to Taz and his crew: no one will bust a nut with him or Lance Archer in the ring. Jake's challenge carries with it the shocking implication that he believes people are looking to bust nuts with him in the ring. Is that really what's going in here? Dynamite continues…

AEW Dynamite Report for September 2nd, 2020 Part 3 of 3

Archer gets in the ring as Taz taunts him, but Jake discourages him from fighting. Eddie Kingston and his crew come out because if someone's gonna be busting nuts, they want in on it. Eddie tells Taz and Jake to shut up. He starts mocking everyone one by one. Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears come out and stand at the top of the stage. Taz wants to fight. Archer and Cage start brawling. Billy Gunn comes out and gets involved with Eddie's crew. Commentary is calling him Billy Gunn again, so I guess something happened with that trademark? Darby Allin comes out and goes after Ricky Starks. It's total chaos. Everyone who's gonna be in the Battle Royale is out in the ring and brawling.

Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager come out. Then Best Friends. More brawling in the ring and on the stage. Dynamite goes to commercials. The brawl continues during picture-in-picture. And it continues after the commercials too. They're basically doing the Battle Royale right now. JR is pretty annoyed about this, so he introduces a video about Dark Order vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona at All Out.

The ring has been cleared. Thunder Rosa comes out with the NWA Women's Championship belt. She's fighting Serena Deeb, who is in the ring already and making her AEW debut.

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa

JR is impressed with the fundamentals of these two after just a lockup.

Though we know who's winning here, Deeb gets a respectable amount of offense in.

Dynamite takes a commercial break, and Rosa makes a comeback during the picture-in-picture.

Rosa is still in control after the break. The camera catches her, calling a spot.

She shows off some of her offense now.

JR says, "I know this will get me in trouble, but this is one of the better female matches we've had." Tony agrees with him.

Reddit complains about the quality of the women's division in AEW nonstop, but now that JR said it, they're gonna flip out. "JR is burying the product!"

Rosa wins with the Thunder Driver.

JR was on point here. AEW should probably sign Deeb and also could benefit from a longterm deal with NWA to bolster their women's division.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo backstage. He says MJF has to be the meanest, nastiest, most savage MJF we've ever seen if he wants to take Moxley out. But Moxley says 2020 has been bad already; it doesn't need an MJF championship run. He says everything up until now for MJF has been the easy part. Dynamite goes to commercials.

Tony Schiavone interviews Big Swole. Swole says Britt Baker has been dodging her for a long time, but she'll have no place to hide during the Buy-In at All Out. Rebel shows up with a pizza and claims to have a delivery for Tony. Swole recognizes her, but Baker attacks her from behind. Baker is out of her chair and off her crutches. She shoves Swole's face in the pizza ("holy pepperoni," says JR) and then puts her in the Lockjaw through the pizza.

JR says there's a special AEW Dark on Friday (oooh, taking on Smackdown), then All Out stuff starting at 5 PM on Saturday. He and Excalibur run through the All Out card. Mark Sterling comes to the ring… well, is tossed and dragged to the ring by Wardlow. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Jon Moxley makes his entrance from the parking lot. I guess AEW realized him going through the stands last week was a bad look. JR hypes up The Magnificent Seven, airing on TNT after the show. I wonder if he realizes it's the remake.

Mark Sterling vs. Jon Moxley

AEW has been very generous to its enhancement talent in squash matches. Everyone usually gets a little bit of offense.

But this is not that.

Moxley gives Sterling a free shot, but Sterling doesn't know how to make a fist correctly. Moxley shows him. Then he dodges the punch and slaps him out of the ring.

Wardlow tries to coach Sterling outside, but Sterling can't hear him because of the slap to the ear.

Moxley offers Sterling a free shot from the back. Sterling gets back and charges him, but Moxley moves out of the way, and he tumbles back outside.

Sterling gets an eye poke… his only offense. But he gets his ass kicked when he tries to capitalize.

Moxley beats the crap out of him at ringside and into the floor crowd.

He rips off Sterling's own show and beats him with it.

Back in the ring, Moxley offers a handshake to Sterling but pokes him in the eye when he accepts.

Moxley hits the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin.

Wardlow attacks Moxley after the match. He hits him with an F-10. MJF comes to the stage with his walker and neck brace. Wardlow hits a second F-10. MJF tosses away the walker and takes off the neck brace. He comes to the ring and beats on Moxley. MJF yells at the camera about wanting violence and getting it. He stomps and chokes Moxley.

Wardlow gives MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He punches Moxley with it. Moxley is busted open. MJF bites the cut. He chokes and slaps Moxley. Moxley is bleeding like crazy. Wardlow has the AEW Championship. MJF is now covered in Moxley's blood. He grabs the title and holds it up. "This is the future! The next 25 years!" he shouts. Dynamite goes off the air with MJF holding the title above his head, his foot on Moxley's neck.

As a go-home show for All Out, this episode of Dynamite was much lighter on the wrestling and heavier on promos and shenanigans. Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer was not the most exciting main event, though at least it ended with a winner, unlike certain main events this week. Doing the Battle Royale before All Out (and then ending it during a Dark Order video) was a little weird. Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb was probably the best match of the show. Everything else was fine, but there was a lot crammed in here to sell all the matches at All Out, and not a lot of stakes because nothing can really change too much until Saturday. The show was still enjoyable, though.

